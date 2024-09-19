ETV Bharat / bharat

How A Kashmiri Farmer Spent His Savings To Gift 'Pheran' To Prime Minister Modi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a young farmer from Anantnag, Kashmir, an ardent admirer of Prime Minister had a dream of meeting the Prime Minister and wanted to gift him something special. Following his dream, Hussain, despite facing financial constraints, began saving money and made a special 'pheran', a traditional robe worn in Kashmir in winters for the PM. Read on to know how the low profile farmer won over the PM with his gift.

PM Modi (L) and Kashmiri farmer Irshad Hussain
PM Modi (L) and Kashmiri farmer Irshad Hussain (ANI, ETV Bharat)
How A Kashmiri Farmer Spent His Savings To Gift 'Pheran' To Prime Minister Modi (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Kashmir for an election rally, a heartwarming story about the Pheran (traditional Kashmiri robe) worn by the Prime Minister, gifted by a Kashmiri farmer is winning hearts.

Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a farm labourer from Anantnag, Kashmir, had dreamed of meeting Narendra Modi since 2013. Despite his financial hardships, his admiration for Narendra Modi was so deep that he began saving money to buy a gift for him.

Irshad said that after a few years of savings, he thought of different things which he can present to PM Modi. Finally, he decided to make a the traditional dress, 'pheran', for the Prime Minister.

Irshad carefully selected the fabric, but faced a dilemma — he didn't know PM Modi's measurements. Irshad said he had no idea what size the Prime Minister wore. Then it occurred to him that his father's build was quite similar to that of the Prime Minister's. So, he took his father to the tailor for measurements and explained exactly how he wanted it made.

Once the outfit was ready, he began his journey from Anantnag to Delhi to deliver it. And he reached the gate of Prime Minister's residence. The security arrangements were such that he couldn't go in. So he decided to return to Kashmir and send it by courier.
A few days later, he received an unexpected call. The person on the phone asked, 'You came to Prime Minister's residence, right?' Irshad had sent the gift, enclosing a letter with his full address and phone number. The call was from the Prime Minister’s Office.

After enquiring his details, the official from the Prime Minister’s office informed him, “The Prime Minister is wearing today the gift that you sent him. He’s currently in Kashmir and addressing a rally in Srinagar wearing the pheran gifted by you.”

Irshad was in his fields when he received the call and could hardly believe it. The Prime Minister was wearing the gift he had sent! Overjoyed, he went home and asked a friend to check the event online. To his delight, he saw that the person he admired most had indeed worn the Pheran.

Irshad still cherishes the memory of the day his gift was worn by the Prime Minister.

Read more:

  1. President Murmu Greets PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  2. In Jammu, PM Modi Attacks NC, PDP, Congress Over 'Regional Discrimination'; Targets Rahul Gandhi For 'Disrespecting Hindu Deities'
  3. J&K: Youth Stuck In Russia-Ukraine War Zone Returns After 9 Months, Thanks PM Modi, Owaisi

How A Kashmiri Farmer Spent His Savings To Gift 'Pheran' To Prime Minister Modi (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Kashmir for an election rally, a heartwarming story about the Pheran (traditional Kashmiri robe) worn by the Prime Minister, gifted by a Kashmiri farmer is winning hearts.

Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a farm labourer from Anantnag, Kashmir, had dreamed of meeting Narendra Modi since 2013. Despite his financial hardships, his admiration for Narendra Modi was so deep that he began saving money to buy a gift for him.

Irshad said that after a few years of savings, he thought of different things which he can present to PM Modi. Finally, he decided to make a the traditional dress, 'pheran', for the Prime Minister.

Irshad carefully selected the fabric, but faced a dilemma — he didn't know PM Modi's measurements. Irshad said he had no idea what size the Prime Minister wore. Then it occurred to him that his father's build was quite similar to that of the Prime Minister's. So, he took his father to the tailor for measurements and explained exactly how he wanted it made.

Once the outfit was ready, he began his journey from Anantnag to Delhi to deliver it. And he reached the gate of Prime Minister's residence. The security arrangements were such that he couldn't go in. So he decided to return to Kashmir and send it by courier.
A few days later, he received an unexpected call. The person on the phone asked, 'You came to Prime Minister's residence, right?' Irshad had sent the gift, enclosing a letter with his full address and phone number. The call was from the Prime Minister’s Office.

After enquiring his details, the official from the Prime Minister’s office informed him, “The Prime Minister is wearing today the gift that you sent him. He’s currently in Kashmir and addressing a rally in Srinagar wearing the pheran gifted by you.”

Irshad was in his fields when he received the call and could hardly believe it. The Prime Minister was wearing the gift he had sent! Overjoyed, he went home and asked a friend to check the event online. To his delight, he saw that the person he admired most had indeed worn the Pheran.

Irshad still cherishes the memory of the day his gift was worn by the Prime Minister.

Read more:

  1. President Murmu Greets PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  2. In Jammu, PM Modi Attacks NC, PDP, Congress Over 'Regional Discrimination'; Targets Rahul Gandhi For 'Disrespecting Hindu Deities'
  3. J&K: Youth Stuck In Russia-Ukraine War Zone Returns After 9 Months, Thanks PM Modi, Owaisi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PHERAN TO PM MODIPM MODI PHERAN GIFTKASHMIRI MAN PHERAN GIFT TO PM MODIKASHMIRI PHERAN GIFT TO PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.