How A Kashmiri Farmer Spent His Savings To Gift 'Pheran' To Prime Minister Modi (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Kashmir for an election rally, a heartwarming story about the Pheran (traditional Kashmiri robe) worn by the Prime Minister, gifted by a Kashmiri farmer is winning hearts.

Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a farm labourer from Anantnag, Kashmir, had dreamed of meeting Narendra Modi since 2013. Despite his financial hardships, his admiration for Narendra Modi was so deep that he began saving money to buy a gift for him.

Irshad said that after a few years of savings, he thought of different things which he can present to PM Modi. Finally, he decided to make a the traditional dress, 'pheran', for the Prime Minister.

Irshad carefully selected the fabric, but faced a dilemma — he didn't know PM Modi's measurements. Irshad said he had no idea what size the Prime Minister wore. Then it occurred to him that his father's build was quite similar to that of the Prime Minister's. So, he took his father to the tailor for measurements and explained exactly how he wanted it made.

Once the outfit was ready, he began his journey from Anantnag to Delhi to deliver it. And he reached the gate of Prime Minister's residence. The security arrangements were such that he couldn't go in. So he decided to return to Kashmir and send it by courier.

A few days later, he received an unexpected call. The person on the phone asked, 'You came to Prime Minister's residence, right?' Irshad had sent the gift, enclosing a letter with his full address and phone number. The call was from the Prime Minister’s Office.

After enquiring his details, the official from the Prime Minister’s office informed him, “The Prime Minister is wearing today the gift that you sent him. He’s currently in Kashmir and addressing a rally in Srinagar wearing the pheran gifted by you.”

Irshad was in his fields when he received the call and could hardly believe it. The Prime Minister was wearing the gift he had sent! Overjoyed, he went home and asked a friend to check the event online. To his delight, he saw that the person he admired most had indeed worn the Pheran.

Irshad still cherishes the memory of the day his gift was worn by the Prime Minister.