Every Beneficiary Will Get House Under PM Awas Yojana Including Surrendered Naxals: Union Minister Chauhan

Raipur: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, addressing a press conference at Mahanadi Bhawan in Raipur, said that their government was taking all the necessary steps to empower the farmers. He thanked CM Vishnu Deo Sai for completing the unfinished work of PM Awas Yojana left by the previous government.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that under the Janman Yojana, the benefit of houses is also being given to the most backward classes. The surrendered Naxalites will also be given houses under PM Awas Yojana, he said. The Union Minister said that the government is running a separate campaign for this in Chhattisgarh. The central government will always be with the state government in this campaign.

Union Minister Chauhan said that the fund released under MNREGA for PM housing will be increased from the current Rs 3555 crore. The labour budget will be revised further so that there is no problem in building the houses. Work is also going on on Mission Amrit Sarovar and 2,900 Amrit Sarovars are being rejuvenated and 192 sites have been selected for this, he said. Old water structures have to be repaired and new ones have to be built, he said, adding that for this, efforts are being made to give funds to Chhattisgarh.

A network of roads in Naxalgarh: The Minister said that a network of roads is now laid in Chhattisgarh and about 42,471 km of road has been built through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and about 472 new bridges have been built. New roads have also been built under this scheme. 715 roads have been laid in the state with an amount of Rs 1192 crores. Construction work is going on separately in Naxal-affected areas. Bridges will be built in Naxal-affected areas. Work is being done to build both bridges and roads under PMGSY.

The Union Minister said that under Ajeevika Mission, the target is to benefit 4 lakh 32 thousand women, and Chhattisgarh has done a good job in making Kisan IDs. He said farmers are being encouraged to do farming in different categories so that their income will be increased. For this, cultivation of fruits, flowers and vegetables will have to be done, he said. Development of Chhattisgarh is necessary for the creation of a developed India, the Minister asserted.