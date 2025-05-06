Houses, Jewellery, FDs, PPF, Cars & Stocks': Supreme Court Makes Its Judges' Assets Public

New Delhi: In a significant step towards ensuring transparency, the Supreme Court has uploaded statements of assets of judges' on its website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain.
According to details, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has a two-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi besides a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village, and Rs 55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts and Rs 1.06 crore in Public Provident Fund (PPF). On the other hand, Justice BR Gavai, CJI designate, has Rs 19.63 lakh in bank accounts and Rs 6.59 lakh in his PPF account.
The Supreme Court judges, on April 1, in a full court meeting, decided to declare their assets and publish it on the website of the court. Out of 33 judges, 21 judges have uploaded their list of assets on the official website of the Supreme Court on Monday night. The list of assets includes information on real estate, investments held by the judges, movable property, gold, shares, their spouses, and joint family members.
CJI Khanna also has 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Gurugram with his daughter holding the remaining 44 per cent. The CJI also has a share in an ancestral house, built by a grandfather several years before partition, in Himachal Pradesh.
Justice Gavai, who will take over as CJI on May 14, has inherited a house in Amravati, Maharashtra, and residential apartments in Mumbai and Delhi. Justice Gavai also inherited agricultural land in Amravati and Nagpur, and he has declared liabilities of nearly Rs 1.3 crore.
Justice Surya Kant has residential properties, which he jointly owns with his spouse in Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Delhi. Justice Kant’s investments include 31 FD receipts, including interest, totalling nearly Rs 6 crore.
Justice AS Oka, who will demit office on May 24, has investments of: Rs 92.35 lakh in PPF, Rs 21.76 lakh in fixed deposit, and Rs 9 Lakh as savings. Justice Oka has a 2022 model Maruti Baleno car and a car loan of Rs 5.1 lakh.
Justice Vikram Nath has declared that he has a 2-BHK apartment in Noida, a bungalow in Civil Lines in Allahabad and inherited agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. Justice Kant has investments of Rs 1.5 crore.
Justice Bela M Trivedi has a house at Dipti Bank of India Society, Gulbai Tekra, Ahmedabad and another house under construction in Neetibaug Judges Cooperative Society, Ahmedabad.
Justice Trivedi has Rs 60 lakh in mutual funds and Rs 20 lakh in PPF. She has Rs 50 Lakh worth of jewellery and a 2015 Maruti Swift car.
Justice PS Narasimha, who was a successful lawyer until he was elevated as a judge of the apex court, has a house and an apartment in Noida and has a share in inherited property in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Justice Narasimha has invested over Rs 35 crore in mutual funds, fixed deposits with banks, sovereign gold bonds, and bank balances.
Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has a 2008 Maruti Zen Estilo car which is presently not in use and it is in Dehradun. Justice Dhulia took oath as high court judge on November 1, 2008.
He said that prior to this he was a lawyer in Allahabad High Court and later in Uttarakhand, and the assets list notes that “all immovable properties mentioned here are prior to my becoming a judge and there is no addition to it”.
Justice Sanjay Karol has a flat on the third floor in Defence Colony in New Delhi, besides an ancestral house at village Khadlu, district Mandi, and ancestral agricultural land in Himachal Pradesh.
Justice Sanjay Kumar has a detailed stock portfolio, and the stocks include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Cholamandalam Finance Ltd, HCL Infosystems Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Infosys Ltd, ITC Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, State Bank of India, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Steel, Vedanta Ltd, Jio Finance Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, ITC Hotels and NMDC Steel Ltd.
Justice JB Pardiwala has ancestral property in the form of a farmhouse in Valsad, Gujarat, and agricultural land in Ahmedabad. He also has a share in the ancestral property in Valsad district of Gujarat. He has three cars: 2003 Maruti Alto, 2011 Hyundai Verna, and 2016 Honda City.
Justice KV Viswanathan, was a successful lawyer until he was elevated as a judge of the apex court in May 2023, and has investments totalling Rs 120.96 crore. Justice Viswanathan has paid income tax of Rs 91.47 crore from 2010-11 to 2024-25.