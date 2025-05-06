ETV Bharat / bharat

Houses, Jewellery, FDs, PPF, Cars & Stocks': Supreme Court Makes Its Judges' Assets Public

New Delhi: In a significant step towards ensuring transparency, the Supreme Court has uploaded statements of assets of judges' on its website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain.

According to details, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has a two-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi besides a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village, and Rs 55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts and Rs 1.06 crore in Public Provident Fund (PPF). On the other hand, Justice BR Gavai, CJI designate, has Rs 19.63 lakh in bank accounts and Rs 6.59 lakh in his PPF account.

The Supreme Court judges, on April 1, in a full court meeting, decided to declare their assets and publish it on the website of the court. Out of 33 judges, 21 judges have uploaded their list of assets on the official website of the Supreme Court on Monday night. The list of assets includes information on real estate, investments held by the judges, movable property, gold, shares, their spouses, and joint family members.

CJI Khanna also has 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Gurugram with his daughter holding the remaining 44 per cent. The CJI also has a share in an ancestral house, built by a grandfather several years before partition, in Himachal Pradesh.

Justice Gavai, who will take over as CJI on May 14, has inherited a house in Amravati, Maharashtra, and residential apartments in Mumbai and Delhi. Justice Gavai also inherited agricultural land in Amravati and Nagpur, and he has declared liabilities of nearly Rs 1.3 crore.

Justice Surya Kant has residential properties, which he jointly owns with his spouse in Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Delhi. Justice Kant’s investments include 31 FD receipts, including interest, totalling nearly Rs 6 crore.

Justice AS Oka, who will demit office on May 24, has investments of: Rs 92.35 lakh in PPF, Rs 21.76 lakh in fixed deposit, and Rs 9 Lakh as savings. Justice Oka has a 2022 model Maruti Baleno car and a car loan of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Justice Vikram Nath has declared that he has a 2-BHK apartment in Noida, a bungalow in Civil Lines in Allahabad and inherited agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. Justice Kant has investments of Rs 1.5 crore.

Justice Bela M Trivedi has a house at Dipti Bank of India Society, Gulbai Tekra, Ahmedabad and another house under construction in Neetibaug Judges Cooperative Society, Ahmedabad.