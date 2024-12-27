A Slice In History, House No 3989 In Sarumotoria Preserves Memory Of Manmohan Singh

By Anup Sharma

Guwahati: When former PM Dr Manmohan Singh became a tenant in House Number 3989, Nandan Nagar, in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria locality, it marked an important chapter in history of India - he represented the state in the Rajya Sabha. The house he occupied with his wife, Gurcharan Kaur, also became a symbol of his unique connection to Assam.

Dr. Singh wasn’t just a leader for the state - he became a part of its soul. For 28 years, he represented the state in Rajya Sabha, carrying its dreams and struggles to the highest levels of governance. Assam, in turn, embraced him not just as a statesman but as one of its own.

Singh’s journey with Assam began in 1991 when then-Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia offered him a Rajya Sabha seat during one of the country’s most challenging economic crises. He then became a tenant in Saikia’s house in Guwahati’s Sarumataria locality, where he resided with his wife. Today, with his passing, the house stands as a testimony to the decade of Singh's prime ministership and years in Rajya Sabha, as if mourning his loss.

The house was owned by Hemaprabha Saikia, wife of former Assam Chief Minister late Hiteswar Saikia.

For residents of Sarumotoria, Singh wasn’t just a leader but a familiar presence. His humble demeanor and quiet lifestyle resonated with the Assamese ethos. As voters in the Dispur constituency, Singh and his wife became symbols of integration, bridging the gap between their national stature and local roots.

"We know that the house was taken on rent by the former Prime Minister. However, Dr. Singh lived there rarely. It was done just as an official address for election purposes by the then Chief Minister Late Hiteswar Saikia. Of course, he used to visit the place a few times and we used to get a glimpse of him," said Pankaj Baruah, a resident of the locality.

Similarly, Rajat Kakati, another resident of Sarumotoria area reminisced, "Dr. Singh is one of the tallest leaders of the country and it is a sad moment that we have lost him. It was our pride that he was a neighbour. "

Singh’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha ended in 2019, marking the end of an era. Despite shifting to Rajasthan due to political constraints, his connection to Assam remained unshaken. The state’s mourning reflects a collective gratitude for a leader who represented its voice with dignity and dedication.

Singh’s address in his nomination papers filed for the Rajya Sabha elections stood as House Number 3989, Nandan Nagar, Sarumotoria, Guwahati-781006’. Both Singh and his wife became voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam. While Singh’s serial number in the electoral roll was 570, his wife’s number remained 571.

On May 30, 2013 Singh got elected to the Rajya Sabha for the fifth straight term which ended in 2019. In 2019, the Congress decided to shift Dr. Singh to Rajasthan as the Congress in Assam did not have the adequate numbers to send Singh to the Upper House again.

As a mark of respect, Assam has declared a seven-day mourning period. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reflected on his unparalleled contributions and took to X stating, “The national flag will fly at half-mast, and all official entertainment programs stand canceled.”

Dr Singh's contribution unparalleled

Dr. Singh’s contributions to Assam went far beyond ceremonial ties. As Prime Minister, he expedited the implementation of the Assam Accord, holding historic tripartite talks in 2005. This meeting addressed critical issues like border fencing, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update, and flood control—a problem he declared a national issue.

"Assam is truly the Mother State of the North-Eastern region of our country. If Assam prospers, so will all of the North-east. All the people of Assam and the north-eastern region must come together and create a climate of peace and stability so that the full potential of the region can be unleashed. Our effort should be that while we solve old problems we should not create new problems", Dr Singh who took part in the meeting had said. His words resonated his vision for peace, stability, and economic progress in the state, even today.

The meeting also resulted in the rejuvenation of the North Eastern Council and plans for industrial projects like the Ashok Paper Mills and the gas cracker project. Singh’s deep understanding of Assam’s challenges left an indelible mark on the state’s development trajectory. His commitment to border security, flood management, and regional development showcased his focus on the state’s well-being.

The tripartite meeting agreed to ensure the early completion of the complete fencing of the India- Bangladesh border. Dr Singh reiterated his commitment to rejuvenating the North Eastern Council, to the creation of a Brahmaputra Valley Development Authority, and the raising of additional battalions of security forces to enhance border patrolling. He also assured the AASU delegation that expeditious steps would be taken to update and revise the voters list and issue identity cards to all registered voters.

The Government also agreed to examine the proposal for the creation of single judge tribunals in the place of the present two-judge tribunals under the IMDT Act.

Former All Assam Students' Union leader Prabin Boro, who was a participant of the tripartite talks, said "It was the first tripartite talks involving a Prime Minister to ensure implementation of the Assam Accord. Several important decisions were taken during the tripartite talks which includes sealing of Indo-Bangladesh border, updation of the national Register of Citizens (NRC), expediting socio-economic development of Assam etc."