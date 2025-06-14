2025's Hottest Day In India: Sri Ganganagar In Rajasthan Records This Year's Highest Temperature At 49.4 Deg, Says IMD

Jaipur: As intense heatwave gripped parts of central and northwest India, Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded a blistering 49.4 degree Celsius day temperature, the highest of the season in the country, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

"Shri Ganganagar has reported a maximum temperature of 49.4°C on Friday (June 13, 2025). This is the season's highest maximum temperature reported by any station for the year 2025 over India," informed IMD.

On Friday, heat wave conditions prevailed at many places over East Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions witnessed at isolated places over West Rajasthan. Rajasthan's Ganganagar district recorded the highest temperature in the country this season so far at 49.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal. Extreme heatwave also gripped other parts of the state as Churu sizzled at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 46.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur at 46.3 degrees Celsius and Barmer at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD, at least 22 places in northwest and central India recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius or above on Friday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra recorded 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 44.9 degrees Celsius and Banda at 44.6 degrees Celsius. Haryana's Sirsa touched 47.6 degrees Celsius, while Punjab's Bathinda reported 46 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh also saw high temperatures. Maximum day temperature in Khajuraho touched 45 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram 44.4 degrees Celsius and Gwalior 44.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD's extended range forecast, the monsoon is now likely to cover the remaining parts of central and eastern India and some areas of northwest India by June 18. It is expected to advance over most of northwest India between June 19 and June 25. An IMD official said the system is likely to reach Delhi around June 22-23, much ahead of the normal onset date of June 30.

