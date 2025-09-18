ETV Bharat / bharat

Hotspot Mapping Required To Fight Against Narcotics: NCB Conclave

New Delhi: The two-day-long second national conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories (UTs) here has emphasised the need for States and UTs to undertake detailed hotspot mapping ranging from areas of illicit cultivation to urban ghettos to enable targeted interventions as a major fight against narcotics. Focus was also given on connecting street-level narcotics incidents with transnational syndicates, with special attention on coastal and maritime trafficking routes.

The second national conference of ANTF, which concluded on Wednesday, has also reaffirmed its commitment to effectively combating drug abuse and achieving a drug-free India by 2047.

The two-day conference, which was held under the theme 'United Resolve, Shared Responsibility', was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was attended by ANTF Heads of 36 States and Union Territories, apart from stakeholders from other government departments.

The conference also delved into the important aspect of demand and harm reduction with panellists from various areas of work in this field. It focused on strengthening international and inter-agency coordination in narcotics cases, with detailed deliberations on cooperation with INTERPOL and foreign agencies, deportation of fugitives, and the legal and operational frameworks for handling narcotics offenders.

A dedicated session was also organised on the PITNDPS Act, with particular emphasis on mapping narcotics financial networks and the growing importance of financial intelligence (FI) in NDPS investigations. The conference also explored the effective use of digital databases and forensics in drug-related investigations and the issue of diversion of pharmaceutical drugs, especially prescription drugs for non-medical use.

In this two-day event, best practices adopted by various states in combating the drug menace, showcasing innovative and multi-pronged approaches that integrate technology, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement, were also highlighted.