Hotspot Mapping Required To Fight Against Narcotics: NCB Conclave
Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The two-day-long second national conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories (UTs) here has emphasised the need for States and UTs to undertake detailed hotspot mapping ranging from areas of illicit cultivation to urban ghettos to enable targeted interventions as a major fight against narcotics. Focus was also given on connecting street-level narcotics incidents with transnational syndicates, with special attention on coastal and maritime trafficking routes.
The second national conference of ANTF, which concluded on Wednesday, has also reaffirmed its commitment to effectively combating drug abuse and achieving a drug-free India by 2047.
The two-day conference, which was held under the theme 'United Resolve, Shared Responsibility', was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was attended by ANTF Heads of 36 States and Union Territories, apart from stakeholders from other government departments.
The conference also delved into the important aspect of demand and harm reduction with panellists from various areas of work in this field. It focused on strengthening international and inter-agency coordination in narcotics cases, with detailed deliberations on cooperation with INTERPOL and foreign agencies, deportation of fugitives, and the legal and operational frameworks for handling narcotics offenders.
A dedicated session was also organised on the PITNDPS Act, with particular emphasis on mapping narcotics financial networks and the growing importance of financial intelligence (FI) in NDPS investigations. The conference also explored the effective use of digital databases and forensics in drug-related investigations and the issue of diversion of pharmaceutical drugs, especially prescription drugs for non-medical use.
In this two-day event, best practices adopted by various states in combating the drug menace, showcasing innovative and multi-pronged approaches that integrate technology, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement, were also highlighted.
Anurag Garg, director general of NCB, underlined the need to move from individual seizures and emphasised the need to investigate the backward and forward linkages to break the backbone of drug trafficking cartels. He also urged the use of financial investigations, mobile forensics, the NIDAAN Portal, and effectively applying the PITNDPS Act provisions.
Garg also highlighted the involvement of all stakeholders to come together and share intelligence and investigation inputs, especially about narco-offenders in foreign countries, by using available platforms of multi-agency coordination meetings.
He further added that every ANTF should identify ten cases under investigation and monitor them to ensure a 360° investigation. At the same time, he emphasised the need for state agencies to refer appropriate cases to central agencies like NCB for probing complex interstate linkages and foreign linkages, NIA for probing narco terrorism and ED for probing money laundering.
"ANTF must have a dedicated cell of experts to deal with the challenges arising out of the use of the darknet market and cryptocurrency in drug trafficking. We should adopt a sensitive approach to deal with the issue related to the drug menace in the country," Garg said.
