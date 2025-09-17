Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi-NCR And Northeastern States Hot Spot Of Illegal Manufacturing Of Drugs: NCB
India has registered a sixfold increase in the seizures of Synthetic drugs, which include ATS, MDMA, Mephedrone and Methaqualone since 2019.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: At a time when drug law-enforcing agencies (DLEAs) have been grappling with the seizure of a huge quantity of synthetic drugs in subsequent years, government data suggest that states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some northeastern states have become hot spots of illegal manufacturing activities of synthetic drugs like Methamphetamine, Mephedrone, etc.
What has worried the drug law-enforcing agencies is the fact of a nearly sixfold increase in the seizures of Synthetic drugs, which include ATS, MDMA, Mephedrone and Methaqualone since 2019. In 2024, approximately 11,994 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized, compared to just 1,890 kilograms in 2019.
"This sharp rise is primarily driven by the high profitability and increasing market demand for these substances," the annual report of NCB 2024 said.
Drug Trafficking Scenario in India
The drug trafficking scenario in India faces a growing challenge in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances trafficking due to its geographic location. Between the 'Death Crescent' (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran) and the 'Death Triangle' (Myanmar, Thailand, Laos) are two major global drug-producing regions. Additionally, while the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir are vulnerable to heroin smuggling from Pakistan, the north-eastern states (Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh) are affected by proximity to Myanmar.
"Coastal routes (Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) are now increasingly being exploited for smuggling of synthetic drugs and precursors," the report said.
Clandestine Laboratories
In 2024, as many as nine clandestine laboratories involved in the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine and Mephedrone were dismantled by DLEAs. Key hotspots for such activities were identified in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, the north-eastern states (including Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram), the Delhi-NCR region, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Drug Seizure
In 2024, DLEAs recorded significant successes in seizures of narcotics and psychotropic substances, ranging from traditional plant-based drugs to potent synthetic drugs. The DLEAs seized approximately 13,306 quintals of narcotic substances. Cannabis, which includes Ganja, Hashish, and Hashish Oil, accounted for the largest share of these seizures, comprising around 41 per cent of the total seizures (540,810 kg).
Opiates, including Heroin, Opium, Morphine, and Poppy Straw, made up approximately 39 per cent (5,21,366 kg). Pharmaceutical drugs, such as Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) and NRX medicines, constituted about 18 per cent of the total quantity seized. The remaining two per cent consisted of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS), Cocaine and other synthetic drugs.
In 2024, the NCB made substantial seizures of various narcotics, including 17,420 kg of Ganja (52 per cent), 3,391 kg of Hashish (10 per cent), 170 kg of Heroin (0.50 per cent), and a substantial quantity of 11,376 kg of Acetic Anhydride (34 per cent), a precursor chemical essential in Heroin production. Other significant seizures included 297 kgs of Opium (one per cent), 987 kgs of Amphetamine-type Stimulants (ATS) (2.2 per cent), and 88 kgs of Cocaine (0.30 per cent).
Arrests In 2024
In 2024, DLEAs registered a total of 96,930 drug-related cases across the country. As part of these operations, 1,22,224 individuals were arrested, including 660 foreign nationals. In 2024, NCB registered 417 cases and arrested 588 accused as compared to 375 cases and the arrest of 574 accused in 2023.
Darknet and Crypto Currencies
The emergence of darknet markets and cryptocurrency-based transactions has significantly transformed drug trafficking by providing traffickers with enhanced anonymity and global accessibility. The convergence of darknet platforms, digital currencies, and courier services presents a formidable challenge to DLEAs worldwide, necessitating advanced cyber-surveillance capabilities, robust international cooperation and regulation of courier and porter services. NCB has affected 96 cases since 2020 to 2024 involving the Darknet and cryptocurrencies.
Maritime Drug Trafficking
India's strategic location in the Indian Ocean region positions it as a key transit hub for Afghan Heroin trafficked via the southern route. The 'Death Crescent' remains the primary source of Heroin, ATS and Hashish entering the country through the western coast, while the 'Death Triangle' serves as the main supplier of synthetic drugs, particularly Methamphetamine, smuggled through India's eastern coast.
Major ports used by traffickers for loading the drugs include Chabahar (Iran), Gwadar, and Karachi (Pakistan). The quantity of drugs seized in maritime cases has increased dramatically since 2020. In 2024, Maritime seizures amounted to 10,564 (excluding 94,19,000 NRX Tablets and 1000 Injections) kilograms, representing a nearly 500-fold surge as compared to 2019, the report said.
Use of Drones for Narcotics Smuggling along Indo-Pak Border
The use of Drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a significant threat to India's internal security, particularly along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab. This evolving modus operandi has replaced traditional smuggling methods and poses a complex challenge for law enforcement and border security agencies. There has been a sharp increase in drone sightings and recoveries of narcotics in border districts such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur. In 2024, the number of such seizures rose manifold, reaching 179 cases as compared to three cases in 2021. The recovered consignments often include Heroin, Opium, etc.
Narcotic Drugs-Cannabis
Cannabis, which includes Ganja, Hashish and Hashish Oil, was the most seized narcotic drug in 2024, with a seizure of staggering 5,40,810 kgs valued (Street) at over 2,700 crore. However, the quantity of Cannabis seized has been steadily declining since 2021, and by 2024, it had dropped to just 65% of the quantity seized in 2021. The major sources of Cannabis are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.
Amphetamine Type Stimulants
In 2024, the DLEAs seized 8,406 kg of ATS, representing nearly a fivefold increase compared to 2020, when 1,704 kg were seized. The quantity of ATS seizures has shown a consistent upward trend since 2020.
Cocaine
In 2024, 1,483 kilograms of cocaine were seized, representing a staggering increase of approximately 78 times more than the quantity seized in 2020 and about five times higher than in 2023. The number of registered cases nearly doubled compared to 2020 but remained relatively consistent with 2023. Major interceptions were reported in New Delhi and Maharashtra. While cocaine continues to be trafficked in smaller volumes compared to cannabis, it carries a significantly higher street value.
Opiates
In 2024, 5,21,366 kgs of Opiates, which include Opium, Heroin, Morphine, and Poppy Straw, were seized across India by various DLEAs. Opium production and trafficking remained concentrated in traditional cultivation zones, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with limited activity reported in other regions.
Illicit Opium Poppy Cultivation
In 2024, illicit opium poppy cultivation was detected in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. A total of 22,512 acres of illegal opium cultivation was destroyed by various State and Central agencies.
"NCB has reinforced cooperation with state law enforcement agencies, enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms and capacity-building initiatives. Through targeted training programs and joint operations, we have strengthened the collective response to the drug menace," said NCB director general Anurag Garg.
Stating that NCB has strengthened its relation with foreign agencies, Garg said that the agency NCB has deepened engagement with global counterparts, participating in multilateral task forces and bilateral agreements to curb cross-border drug trafficking.
"Collaborative efforts with UNODC, INTERPOL, and regional enforcement bodies have yielded substantial breakthroughs in intercepting international drug cartels," he said.
