ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi-NCR And Northeastern States Hot Spot Of Illegal Manufacturing Of Drugs: NCB

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when drug law-enforcing agencies (DLEAs) have been grappling with the seizure of a huge quantity of synthetic drugs in subsequent years, government data suggest that states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some northeastern states have become hot spots of illegal manufacturing activities of synthetic drugs like Methamphetamine, Mephedrone, etc.

What has worried the drug law-enforcing agencies is the fact of a nearly sixfold increase in the seizures of Synthetic drugs, which include ATS, MDMA, Mephedrone and Methaqualone since 2019. In 2024, approximately 11,994 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized, compared to just 1,890 kilograms in 2019.

"This sharp rise is primarily driven by the high profitability and increasing market demand for these substances," the annual report of NCB 2024 said.

Drug Trafficking Scenario in India

The drug trafficking scenario in India faces a growing challenge in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances trafficking due to its geographic location. Between the 'Death Crescent' (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran) and the 'Death Triangle' (Myanmar, Thailand, Laos) are two major global drug-producing regions. Additionally, while the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir are vulnerable to heroin smuggling from Pakistan, the north-eastern states (Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh) are affected by proximity to Myanmar.

"Coastal routes (Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) are now increasingly being exploited for smuggling of synthetic drugs and precursors," the report said.

Clandestine Laboratories

In 2024, as many as nine clandestine laboratories involved in the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine and Mephedrone were dismantled by DLEAs. Key hotspots for such activities were identified in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, the north-eastern states (including Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram), the Delhi-NCR region, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Drug Seizure

In 2024, DLEAs recorded significant successes in seizures of narcotics and psychotropic substances, ranging from traditional plant-based drugs to potent synthetic drugs. The DLEAs seized approximately 13,306 quintals of narcotic substances. Cannabis, which includes Ganja, Hashish, and Hashish Oil, accounted for the largest share of these seizures, comprising around 41 per cent of the total seizures (540,810 kg).

Opiates, including Heroin, Opium, Morphine, and Poppy Straw, made up approximately 39 per cent (5,21,366 kg). Pharmaceutical drugs, such as Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) and NRX medicines, constituted about 18 per cent of the total quantity seized. The remaining two per cent consisted of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS), Cocaine and other synthetic drugs.

In 2024, the NCB made substantial seizures of various narcotics, including 17,420 kg of Ganja (52 per cent), 3,391 kg of Hashish (10 per cent), 170 kg of Heroin (0.50 per cent), and a substantial quantity of 11,376 kg of Acetic Anhydride (34 per cent), a precursor chemical essential in Heroin production. Other significant seizures included 297 kgs of Opium (one per cent), 987 kgs of Amphetamine-type Stimulants (ATS) (2.2 per cent), and 88 kgs of Cocaine (0.30 per cent).

Arrests In 2024

In 2024, DLEAs registered a total of 96,930 drug-related cases across the country. As part of these operations, 1,22,224 individuals were arrested, including 660 foreign nationals. In 2024, NCB registered 417 cases and arrested 588 accused as compared to 375 cases and the arrest of 574 accused in 2023.

Darknet and Crypto Currencies

The emergence of darknet markets and cryptocurrency-based transactions has significantly transformed drug trafficking by providing traffickers with enhanced anonymity and global accessibility. The convergence of darknet platforms, digital currencies, and courier services presents a formidable challenge to DLEAs worldwide, necessitating advanced cyber-surveillance capabilities, robust international cooperation and regulation of courier and porter services. NCB has affected 96 cases since 2020 to 2024 involving the Darknet and cryptocurrencies.

Maritime Drug Trafficking