Uttar Pradesh: 15 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Loader Tempo In Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): At least 15 people were killed and 16 ohers injured in a horrific road accident in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, officials said. The mishap occurred in the jurisdiction of Chanpa Kotwali Police Station.

Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar said that a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit a loader tempo while overtaking on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway.

"15 people died and 16 people were injured. The condition of four of the injured is critical and they have been referred to a super-speciality hospital," the DM said, all the deceased were travelling in the tempo.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said all the victims were going from Sasni to Khandauli.

"Efforts are being made to arrest the driver. We are also trying to identify the deceased. After attending the 13th-day ritual (which is performed after a person's death), about 30 people were returning to their home in Samra village of Khandauli police station area of ​​​​Agra in a pickup. The deceased also includes women, the elderly and children," added the SP.

Police sources said that a collision took place between a bus and a loader tempo near Mitai by-pass. Police personnel and Fire Brigade personnel have rushed to the spot. Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal, District Collector Ashish Kumar, and Circle Inspector Himanshu Mathur are also present at the spot.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals. Officials said that the bodies have been sent for post-motem at district hospitals in Aligarh and Hathras.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured."