Horrific Accident in Indore: Nano Car Driver Dies After Colliding With Hyundai Car

Indore: A tragic road accident occurred in the Vijaynagar police station area of Indore, where a Nano car collided with a Hyundai car, resulting in the death of the Nano car's driver. The incident took place at the Reshma intersection, where traffic had stopped due to a red signal.

According to reports, the Hyundai car had been stationary for only a few seconds when a speeding Nano car suddenly hit it from behind. The impact was so severe that the Nano car spun around at the scene. Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene, and Dr Mukesh Tiwari, the driver of the Nano car, was immediately taken to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Initial suspicions suggest that instead of braking, Dr Tiwari may have accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the crash. Additionally, a person inside the Hyundai car sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the accident and are investigating the cause of the incident. Additional DCP Amarendra Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.