Horoscope: Virgos To Lend A Helping Hand To Those In Need Today | Read Astrological Prediction For March 16

Astrological Predictions for March 16, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Neglecting duties at home may cause some problems. It may be a difficult day as you may be reprimanded by your beloved who may not be comfortable with it. There may be indications of your making efforts to pay off your loans prematurely. You may need to get pragmatic although you may hold on to your finances. A hectic work schedule may consume your day at the office. It may be a fast-paced and tiring day. Take care and avoid over-exertion.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Love life may be good with no worries. You may have pleasurable times with your beloved. Stars indicate that in terms of money and finance, you may think of buying or renting out a shop or establishment. However, it may be advisable to refrain from starting a new venture. At work, you may gradually gain speed as the day progresses. Utilized techniques to reduce efforts and increase production. An innovative nature may help you to finally pursue and fulfill your dreams.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 4th house. The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch, and whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success. You are going to have a good time in a romantic relationship today. On the whole, your logical and practical self will both help you get through the day.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 3rd house. Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. Your mind will be functioning actively with a lot of energy and focus. You may also be less emotional and less practical. The good thing today is that your mood swings will be in control.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 2nd house. You will be bothered by health-related issues. Your diet will be a major cause of worry. On the bright side, you will have opportunities to progress in your professional life. You need to make the most of this favourable period and seize all the opportunities that present themselves to you. Today, you are most likely to add some more money to your account by using your intellect, logical brains and analytical ability.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity. Clam up like those oysters and discover the pearl within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it. Lovers may enjoy each other's company and make some practical decisions about their love life. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Today, you are likely to be very calculative, logical and analytical.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 12th house. There are indications that today, you may want to take a break from your humdrum routine in order to recharge your batteries. It is an essential change that we all need from time to time. Finances may improve sometime later in the day. You will be on cloud nine today as your charm, style, and charisma will help you recreate the magic of love. There may be sudden and unexpected expenses.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Flaunt your sunny side up as the day begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy cordial relations with the people around you. Overall, the day seems to be good. You spend quality time with your beloved. You will also have to deal with people and situations that do not favour you. Rather than trusting your own instincts in case of finances, you will be trusting other people’s advice. This advice is likely to be very useful.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 10th house. You may have to make important decisions about life today. Remember, haste makes waste, so make every decision only after thinking about its long-term consequences or end results. Be patient.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 9th house. A couple of fascinating developments on the family front will fill the air with excitement and will keep you pleasantly occupied throughout the day. Your outstanding efforts at work will be rewarded adequately, but you will need to be extra careful while executing plans. During the second half of the day, with the heap of files on your desk getting accumulated, you are likely to remain busier and very stressed.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 8th house. You will aim for the bull's eye today. Whatever you do today will be done with your focus set firmly on your target. You will not waste your resources on something unfruitful, and such an attitude will make your journey smoother and faster. You will be in a good mood and have dynamic mental health. You'll not only need to make a list of social and official obligations but also fulfill them.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 7th house. You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. In personal relationships, the day should be about avoiding criticism. You may not face big problems provided you avoid criticising the ones you love the most. This is important if you want to avoid problems and make the situation easier.