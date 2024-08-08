Horoscope: Virgos to Have Strong Desire to Organize Things in Life | Read Astrological Predictions for August 8

Astrological predictions for August 8, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your practical and analytical self might appear in your love life as well, leaving your beloved astonished. You will be paying loans or you may plan to do so. Today you are most likely to be practical although you will be paying money today, chances of overspending would be less. You are known to be practical, calculative, and analytical at work today. This will help you in handling routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibility.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today will be a day of nostalgia as all your good memories bring a smile to your face. You might encounter a few problems that will drive you to the edge of the cliff. Today you will have to plan activities very smartly. You will have to gear up your day by lining up things that are on your priority list. While you are in good health, it will be possible for you to address many things at once.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. A hectic and busy day awaits you. You will be busy trying to complete your pending projects and trying to figure out a way to beat your deadlines. However, the workload should ease a bit post-noon. Today, you will be playing the role of problem shooter and that is going to take up a lot of energy. You might need to keep switching your mind to various activities. This is most likely to upset you a bit too.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Work is heavy so you might not be able to pay due attention to your love life, resulting in an upset mood for your beloved. By and large, the day is not going to let you spend a single penny based on your impulse, thus, you will be able to be happy on the financial front. Your mind to be active and completely focused on work today. Hence, you might be in the mood for research related to work or work development.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be in an advising mood today. However, that should not hurt your interests. As far as you are in an advising mood, please keep a check that you don’t hurt your beloved through over-criticism. If you are self-employed or a freelancer, today you are going to earn very well. You are royal by nature; however, due to today’s favourable planetary position is going to keep tight strings on your purses. You may be very verbal and talkative today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Besides, the practical decisions that you make today could be important. Today you are likely to be very calculative, logical, and analytical. There will be a strong desire to organize things in life and as a result, you will also be working on your finances. You may be very energetic and highly practical today. Try to make the best out of this day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Planetary positions today are such that you may end up spending on health and related matters. Alternatively, money may also be spent on fitness. Your logical and analytical abilities are good today but you may be using logic in the wrong direction. You have to take good care of this point. Think twice before taking any important decision related to work. You may pay more attention to building contacts and developing new relationships.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. The day will be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about the extent of your discussion. You and your beloved one will be very amicable but you must not stretch any discussion beyond the limit, to maintain the harmony. This will be a better day for money matters. You will be lucky to have expected and unexpected financial gains today. There won’t be any complaints about money matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. You will have to take care of this point. You should ensure that you manage to handle your partner's emotions. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights, obviously, that would also mean more money.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may be able to devote due time and attention to your love life, which will keep your mate's heartbeats in control. All this is going to make you happy and feel good about it. You will be careful with spending and more alert about earning sources. You will try to tap your contacts to get better or more work. If you are in a job, you are sure to progress well in the near future.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Your day will remain uneventful from the perspective of a love relationship. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder to set things right. If you build solid ground at a job or in business, you will be able to build solid ground for financial progress. It is the best day to have a look at the past and finish off pending social and official work.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. While your day at work is likely to begin with, a whirlwind of creative ideas and suggestions from your side, you will run out of juice by mid-day. You may not be working to achieve targets but you will be working to finish off pending tasks. You are likely to be less emotional and more practical. Today you will be confused about money matters. Perhaps, it is time to take a break over the weekend from work to recharge your batteries.