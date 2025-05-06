Horoscope: Virgos! Beware Of Burning A Hole In Your Pockets Today | Read Astrological Prediction For May 6

Astrological Predictions For May 6, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Go ahead and indulge in your artistic self today. You can reorganise your home or workplace. Expenses are on the cards. If you have been longing for that expensive dressing table or a study table, buy it. Indulgence is okay sometimes. The day may start with some sort of irritation. Petty issues are likely to bother you. You will be worried about their routine financial needs. During the latter half of the day, your mind will return to its creative self.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. The day is likely to turn out to be a difficult one. However, your maturity and experience in handling adverse situations will come to your aid. You will, as the day advances, be able to sort out the problems that have cropped up and end up on an optimistic note. Conflicts over small issues may help you feel irritable. You need to play it cool. A number of issues will be nudging you during the earlier part of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You are advised against taking any important decisions regarding a new business or if trying to get a new job change to earn some extra money, as the planets are not auspicious. You will stay busy communicating with your superiors today. However, be careful in what you say or write as you are prone to be misunderstood by your superiors. You have to be very clear and sure about the logic. After all, your senior authorities will judge your practical matters.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will spend quality time with your partner. Time spent with the family sounds rejuvenating. Cooking, decorating or watching a good movie with your sweetheart will be your top priority. You shall financially benefit from family members as well. Your past investments are likely to fetch you good dividends. You will be happy with what you have, and will keep desires in control. Overall, your day at work will also be quite decent.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Shopping is on your mind today, and you are in the mood to spruce up in order to catch the immediate attention of your sweetheart. You may also tend to spend your money on improving your image. Try to control the desire to spend money on unnecessary creature comforts, and try to set aside some money for emergencies. In terms of work, you will be highly creative and motivated. Therefore, use your skills effectively.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You are requested to avoid being overly possessive about your partner, as this may lead to disagreements. You cannot impose burdens on your partner. Be ready to listen to whatever he/she need. You may burn a hole in your pocket, and it may take a long time to make up for. Though your intention would be to stick to your budget, you will end up overspending. Also, hard work pays, but at times, the payment may get delayed.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Today is a favourable day on the financial front for you. You would be able to generate good income from various quarters. Projects undertaken for the government will be beneficial. The strong support from your seniors and your enthusiasm will boost your progress at the workplace. No delay is foreseen on the cards, and things will get properly planned and managed. The overall positive atmosphere in the workplace will boost your morale, and it will be long-lasting.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You seem to be inconsistent while spending time with your partner recently. You, however, need to get your love life a bit more established and should give your loved one more attention and warmth. Since you have experienced difficulties before and know how to handle the situation, you will be more prepared than ever to achieve your primary goals. Your focus, commitment, and determination will be well known and will ultimately achieve better results for your concern.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You want to get faster responses from your loved one, but it may not happen in real life. You need to be practical. Therefore, keep patience and control and avoid giving false hopes to your partner. Today, you will be fortunate in case of financial matters, and therefore, you will be willing to push your luck. You will not be averse to taking risks and will also wish to pump money into the business.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You need to spend more time with your beloved, as it will help you get your focus back. Discussing some interesting topics or engaging in creative activities will entice your beloved to get closer to you and spend a wonderful night. Today looks like an average day on the financial front, so you must shun taking any major risks. But if you still do so, you are likely to suffer major financial losses.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Current planetary transit says that you will be in a satisfied mood. It’s a good time to find some innovative ways to decorate your home or revamp domestic activities with your partner. Today is a very auspicious day for money matters. You will not be spending much, so things are likely to move smoothly for you on the financial front today. You should not strive for attention at work.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may feel bored with daily tasks and may want to spend quality time with your loved ones. You are in a mood to take your partner out for an exotic dinner. You are likely to spend time alone with your soulmate to make him/her feel special and strengthen the relationship. Today, expenses are likely to blow up, but you will control things just in time, that is before it is too late.