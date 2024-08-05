Horoscope: Things to Turn Favourable for Cancerians in Second Half of Day | Read Astrological Predictions For August 5

Astrological predictions for August 5, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may be high-spirited with support from your beloved. Getting vocal about your feelings may earn you much-needed inspiration as well as boost your confidence. Investing in speculative activities may turn auspicious. You may need to review your portfolio and decide how to reshuffle it. A whimsical mindset may irritate and ecstatic you at the workplace. However, mood swings may neither affect your personal or professional life. The ability to keep a tight rein on your emotions may help you overcome it.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may need to recreate the magic of love to get your partner out of boredom. Friends may suggest some innovative romantic techniques to surprise your sweetheart. Earning an extra buck to fulfill your desires may be on your mind. However, you may have no idea about which avenues to explore to enhance your finances. On the professional front, you may be able to perform your routine tasks with great ease. However, as you call it a day there may be no projects left in the pipeline.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Singles may move ahead with a new and sizzling love affair. Those in committed relationships may need to mend their words lest they get muddled in their conversations. It may get difficult to focus on financial matters due to personal and professional responsibilities. At the work front, you may need to go that extra mile to perform every task that you undertake. This may propel you to achieve the best results. So set your goals in advance!

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. In love, you may be able to relate to your sweetheart. Though times may not sound entertaining there may be no hurdles in your relationship. The early part of the day may not be auspicious for financial matters. However, in the latter part of the day, things may turn favourable for you. Constructive criticism may help you to work on your flaws. You may need to nurture your talents. Pay attention to the logical flow rather than the emotional side.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Spending some enjoyable moments with your partner may absorb your evening. This may enable you to spend some quality time together. An expensive holiday may be indicated for the day. However, you may need to entrust someone to handle financial matters in your absence. An imbalance in your personal and professional life may make things go topsy-turvy. You may get engrossed in completing some unfinished assignments. It may be a good day to knock on your debtor’s door.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You may steal a moment to enjoy time with family and friends. Spending pleasure moments at a wonderful destination along with your near and dear ones may make your day memorable. On the financial front, you are likely to come across new avenues to make money. Freelance assignments may help in putting up a healthy financial front. Expect a cool day at the office as there may be no work pressure. Friendly discussions and fun activities may consume most of the day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You may steal a moment to enjoy the day with family and friends. Spending pleasure times to a wonderful destination along with your near and dear ones may make your day memorable. On the financial front, you are likely to come across new avenues to make money. Freelance assignments may help in putting up a healthy financial front. Expect a cool day at the office as there may be no work pressure. Friendly discussions and fun activities may make your day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. As you get more focused and dedicated towards your profession your beloved may feel lonely. It may be an auspicious day in terms of money and finance. There may be new avenues to earn some extra income. Past investments may pay off. On the professional front, your practical and logical abilities may help you to strike the balance between office and work. Although you may need to avoid arguments with seniors. Seize opportunities to have a win-win situation.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. A good understanding of your partner may steadily foster a good relationship. You may be able to resolve issues as you realize each other’s potential. You may need to be more cautious in financial matters today. There may be a strong urge to spend money on real estate as it may be in your genes. Professionally you may be dedicated to your profession which may increase the chances of an appraisal. Ideally, you may see yourself basking in professional success.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may need to be in constant touch with your loved one even during the toughest time. Maintaining a good relationship may be your top priority. Ensure you don't fall into other people’s monetary affairs as there may be problems. Refrain from curbing your family members to spend money as per their wishes. On the professional front, you may put across your views for an increment. There may be a need to boost your confidence and express your commitment.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Paying heed to your partner's problems may help you to connect in a better way. Work may keep you on your toes as you may have no time to think about money matters. However, you may get worried about paying some pending loans. Your vocal cords may demand some exercise today as you may get nervous due to extreme pressure. Hence, you may dole out suggestions to anyone you meet. But make sure you give your valuable advice only when asked for.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. A romantic dinner with your beloved may sound like a tempting yummy dessert! You may have a jolly, cheerful, and harmonious evening. On the financial front, you may need to be pragmatic. Avoid borrowing or lending money to close contacts as well. Professionally you may be in the best mood to charm everyone around you. Some HR issues may demand immediate attention. A sacrifice today may bring an awaited positivity in your life.