Horoscope: The Day Will End On A Positive Note For Aries | Astrological Predictions For Dec 2

Astrological predictions for December 2, 2024

Aries December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 8th house. You are in a mood to engage in fun-filled activities with your partner. You will enjoy a romantic conversation with your beloved and take this relationship to the next level. You should keep important deals in the second half of the day. Support from others will help you sail through the sea of problems and your finances will look better in the second half. The day will end on a positive note.

Taurus December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Love is in the air for you. You should grab this opportunity to surprise your beloved with gifts. You will not be too particular about your finances in the first half of the day. You will be busy dealing with personal commitments and will have no time to pay attention to money. If you face adversities, don't get agitated. They come your way just to make you stronger. Focus on your priorities.

Gemini December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 6th house. Your personal life may be interesting as you can give it some time. You may like to take part in fun-filled activities in the peaceful surroundings. With the stars not in your favour, you will lower your expectations of earning good money today. You may be concerned about getting into debt. The confusions you had regarding work are all set to be sorted.

Cancer December 2, 2024: Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 5th house. You are likely to put your love life on hold for the day, as now you will want to focus solely on your career. During the second half of the day, you must avoid getting into any kind of financial plans or schemes as they are not going to work in your favour. You will be more practical about your objective, later during the day. Your practical stand is likely to fetch achievement in your current project.

Leo December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 4th house. You will be happy to express your feelings. You will add value to your relationship by being loyal and committed. The second half of the day will be in your favour if you are an artist, a sportsperson or a speculator who invests in the stock market or who gambles. You may have to attend a lot of meetings where you will be able to share your opinions confidently.

Virgo December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are likely to celebrate a happy family union and may call some of your best friends. You are likely to be extremely busy with your day-to-day work, and will not have the time to pay attention to your financial matters. You may draw up a budget but your focus will be somewhere else. Your health is likely to be moderate today. However, you must try to work out regularly to keep fit.

Libra December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 2nd house. It’s a great time to fall in love or re-establish your relationship. Love and laughter will enrich the spirit of romance. You shall receive enough support from your family members and loved ones, and combined with your efforts, it means that your financial situation is likely to improve. However, the first half of the day does not favour you. So you are likely to feel successful only in the second part of the day.

Scorpio December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. As soon as your day at the office is over, you might want to rush to meet your beloved with a special surprise gift. In the early part of the day today, your focus will be on trying to save as much money as possible. This is not out of fear of the future but this tendency is totally in your basic nature. You are likely to be optimistic and determined today. You will share your views and enjoy the discussion with people.

Sagittarius December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 12th house. Your love life may see a positive change due to a change in your attitude. Things seem to go remarkably well. You are likely to experience a peaceful relationship. The first half of the day is not favourable for financial matters. Despite your efforts to save money, you won’t be able to do so. You shall feel seriously concerned about this. You may not indulge in self-criticism or criticism of colleagues today.

Capricorn December 2, 2024: The Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 11th house. Relaxation is in your mind and you will spend some quality time with your sweetheart. It will be a mixed bag of fortune on the financial front. In the first half, you may get some unexpected income, but later there may be some unexpected expenses. The start of the day may not sound very positive after all. You may make mistakes at work due to a lack of proper concentration. It’s best to rectify mistakes as early as possible.

Aquarius December 2, 2024: Monday Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. The evening may be a merry time spent in the company of friends or someone special. You are likely to enjoy the evening outside perhaps in a club or association. You will love the company of your sweetheart and some best friends. You will aim to achieve both your business and financial targets today. The time is auspicious to settle long pending negotiations. You shall be able to deal with friends and colleagues easily.

Pisces December 2, 2024: Monday Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You tend to be a bit lazy today and will not put any effort into anything. Besides, you will be a fatalist and will feel that if you are destined to earn money, it will come anyway. You tend to be emotional in the first half whereas the second half of the day will engross you in a tight schedule. You may have no time to think about other matters.