Horoscope: Strong Convincing Power Helps Sagittarius Shine At Work | Read Astrological Prediction For July 30

Astrological Predictions For July 30, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Your practical and analytical self might appear in your love life as well, leaving your beloved astonished. You will be paying loans or you may plan to do so. Today you are most likely to be practical although you will be paying money today, chances of overspending would be less. You are known to be practical, calculative and analytical at work today. This will help you in handling routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibilities.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Matters related to the heart may have to be treated with a practical perspective. That is the need of the hour. You may think of buying a shop and giving it on rent. At the same time, it is not advisable to start your own business today. It’s time to earn some easy money. The day is going to be good from a work point of view. You will be able to judge things in advance which will help you quicken routine work.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. A hectic and busy day awaits you. You will be busy trying to complete your pending projects and in trying to figure out a way to beat your deadlines. However, the workload should ease a bit post-noon. Today, you will be playing the role of problem shooter and that is going to take up a lot of energy. You might need to keep switching your mind to various activities. This is most likely to upset you a bit too.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are advised to peruse thoughtfully before signing any document. As it is a day of financial loss, handle middlemen and agents deftly. New tempting offers are seen on the job front. So you may accept a new job. You may be mentally busy with various calculations today. You won’t however be spending a huge sum on anything. You will realise that spending money is not going to help enrich.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will be in an advising mood today. However, that should not hurt your interests. As far as you are in an advising mood, please keep a check that you don’t hurt your beloved through over-criticism. If you are self-employed or a freelancer, today you are going to earn very well. You are royal by nature; however, due to today’s favourable planetary position is going to keep tight strings on your purses. You may be very verbal and talkative today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Domestic responsibilities will rule the roost today. Subordinates will offer the best of their support to you. However, remember that the value of what you seek will exact the maximum efforts on your part. Be wary of people. You need to be prepared for a positive change, since your partner may not be ready to accept the boring things in life. You are likely to remain very active throughout the day.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Planetary positions today are such that you may end up spending on health and related matters. Alternatively, money may also be spent on fitness. Your logical and analytical abilities are good today but you may be using logic in a wrong direction. You have to take good care of this point. Think twice before taking any important decision related to work. You may pay more attention in building contacts and developing new relationships.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. The day will be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about the extent of your discussion. You and your beloved one will be very amicable but you must not stretch any discussion beyond the limit, in order to maintain the harmony. This will be a better day for money matters. You will be lucky to have expected and unexpected financial gains today. There won’t be any complaints about money matters.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You are on a high today, professionally and personally. You have a good convincing power, and you will be using it to the optimum level. Seek the advice of experienced and seniors for better implementation of ideas on the professional front. You like to continue a peaceful relationship but disagreement with your partner may keep you tensed. There may be many things to address today. Your efforts will give you results, provided you remain calm.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may be able to devote due time and attention to your love life, which will keep your mate's heartbeats in control. All this is going to make you happy and feel good about it. You will be careful with spending and more alert about earning sources. You will try to tap your contacts to get better or more work. If you are in a job, you are sure to progress well in the near future.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will play the role of a peacemaker today. You will create a harmonious environment by solving problems of everyone, including yours, with tact and diplomacy. Embrace any career opportunity coming your way, because it may turn out to be one of the most advantageous decisions you have ever made. The day doesn’t look good for financial matters. You will be worried about ancestral property. If a legal case related to the same is going on, it might get stretched further.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. While your day at work is likely to begin with, a whirlwind of creative ideas and suggestions from your side, you will run out of juice by mid-day. You may not be working to achieve targets but you will be working to finish off pending tasks. You are likely to be less emotional and more practical. Today you will be confused about money matters. Perhaps, it is time to take a break over the weekend from work to recharge your batteries.