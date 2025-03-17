Horoscope: Steller Day For Business Dialogues & Productive Meetings For Librans | Read Astrological Prediction For March 17

Astrological Predictions for March 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Today, a romantic link-up is about to be delivered at your doorstep, all wrapped in silver and tinsel! Hope you are prepared. Don your best attire, check your breath and practice some sweet-talking. After all, who knows what the evening will lead to? Work-wise, this could be a hectic day, as there are chances of some confusion. You will achieve the conclusion but will get stressed and that may affect your health.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. This is a good day for being firm or demanding. You are advised to steer clear of conflicts, arguments, and disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation, be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self-esteem may be unavoidable. Domestic activities are on the cards. Busy as a bee, you will be flooded with desk work and other responsibilities. You will stick to the easiest route.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You can go out shopping with your family members, or go out to dinner with friends. A leisurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. However, you are advised not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. It is a good day to renew old acquaintances and make new relationships. On the financial front, today is going to be a mixed bag of fortune. You shall be doing your calculations to analyse your monetary situation, but there will be no solution in sight. A competitive spirit will catch you today. You may be in a mood to wind up early today, and this hurry might cause stress. Fortunately, your logical and analytical abilities will flourish today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. However, your bag o' jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. You are advised to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents. Financial decisions made today will work wonders for you. You shall be happy to expand your operations. You are likely to avoid confrontation or misunderstanding and ensure a smooth relationship with people.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Connect and express; these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on the phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. You are a person who looks for balance in everything you do, and today’s planetary positions seem to support you. Also, your sharp memory will help in rectifying previous errors related to work.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Your stars indicate splurging of money today. And this time, you do it for your near and dear ones. Being too judgmental and analytical might get you in trouble. There is no need for you to do that. You have to accept the things that come your way. To err is human, and to rectify is smart. If you understand that you are working in the wrong direction, stop immediately and change the direction.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Gear up for a marathon of business meetings, which will bear rich fruits. Be ready to pick up important business pointers and learn your way into your trade. Pleasant surprises cannot be ruled out today! Your love life is likely to be pretty smooth in general, except for a few emotional moments with your beloved. Managing emotional complexities will be a challenge. Financial gains are on the cards today that may come through unexpected sources.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Recognition and rewards are awaiting you at work, and unlike in most cases, colleagues won't be envious of your success. They will, in fact, provide the much-needed motivation for taking up new and challenging projects. You may feel comfortable with your beloved and this will help you solve any misunderstandings. You will be comfortable and expressive and be able to share some amazing experiences. Today, you may not feel the need to look back.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Sharing responsibilities with your partner will strengthen your relationship. A peaceful time is on the cards in terms of your personal relationships. Today, you will be in good humour and good health. You will utilize your energy in those things which you like the most. Moreover, you will learn to deal with stress. On the whole, it is a nice day for you. You are likely to remain lucky on the financial front today as well.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Love life may be hassle-free today. Trips to adventurous and exotic locations may fill your life with thrill and excitement. This may eventually boost your relationship. It may be advisable to think twice before lending money as your kindness may be taken for granted and recovery may get difficult. You may need to clear the excess at the office. Pending work may bring stress. However, assistance from colleagues or friends may help ease your burden at the workplace.