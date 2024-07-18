Horoscope: Scorpions to Prioritise Spending Time with Partner | Read Astrological Predictions for July 18

Astrological predictions for July 18, 2024



Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Love life may take a back seat as disagreements may be indicated with your beloved. You may hurt your partner with your rude words. Make sure you control your stubborn behavior only to regret about it in future. In financial matters try and avoid major or minor purchases. In case necessary pay heed to others advice and prefer quality over quantity. Health issues may affect work productivity. Stay alert while performing routine tasks and keep control over your temper.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Personal fulfillment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Today you are going to be your best friend and you will be your worst enemy when it comes to money. The day promises complete satisfaction on the professional front. The skill with which you handle responsibilities at the office will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely to take place. Routine expenses are likely to bother you. Your day to day life may become increasingly demanding from a financial point of view. You will find no way to control these things. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues. Your research skills may help you fix problems quickly.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart. For buying new stocks, the day looks good. You should make the most out of this favourable day in order to increase your fiscal strength considerably. Things will be in your luck today. Your punctuality and penchant for accuracy will be applauded in the workplace.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. It may be the best time to renew old friendships and enjoy time with the best buddies. But make sure you don't ignore your current relationship lest there may be disagreements. Give space and time to your beloved to keep the flame burning. Financially you may not be able to make it big for the day as meagre earnings may make the money flow stagnant. Avoid disagreements with seniors at the workplace. However, luck may work if you pay heed to trivial issues.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. A romantic evening with your beloved may help to pour out your heart’s emotions. There may be clarity of thoughts and your partner may bring a fresh approach in your life. Income inflows may be satisfactory as you may detect and work on rectifying flaws in your financial strategies. You may get support from stars on the professional front. A creative mind may help businessmen upgrade their business. Paying heed to other opinions may assist in projecting an integrated plan that may sound better.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. In your love life there may be chances of minor fights over trivial matters, however, it may not be a major reason for concern. Things may settle for good as you may head towards a smooth relationship. In financial matters stars may favor you as your past investments may start bearing good results. However, professionally things may not work smoothly due to lack of time management. Participating in a workshop or seminar may help to learn new things related to your career.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Spending time with your beloved may be your priority whereas your partner may need some time and space to think about the relationship. Make sure you don't impose things on your partner. Resort to some fun-filled activities to revive the spark. You may get money minded for the day. However, it may get necessary for you to build a financial profile to get success in monetary affairs. At work you may be fully charged nonetheless, be honest as it may earn you appreciation from seniors.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. It may be acceptable to trust your beloved rather than play blame games. Patience may be the key to understanding your partner. Today you are likely to stay financially weak due to your spendthrift nature. You may get impulsive and spend more than expected. At the work place the astral environment may create a space for misunderstanding by blocking your ability to think positively. Learn to work under pressure, turn responsible and ensure not to run behind fruitless pursuits for the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. The day may be uneventful for love and romance as you are likely to show negligible emotions. Your beloved may try to impress you although it may fail to satisfy you. Businessmen may widen their circle by networking. Establishing good relations for fruitful purposes may catch your attention and it would be your agenda for the day. At the workplace learn to measure your words as anything you say may be misunderstood. Work on pending projects to complete them within stipulated time.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. On the love front you may have to give in on some occasions. Compromise may be the key to happiness! Take and share responsibilities with your partner to boost up the relationship. It may be an auspicious day to lay the foundation for your future income. You may be committed to work and if in business it may be time to meet all client requirements. Avoid getting vain and suggesting changes at the workplace. Refrain from arguments with seniors.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You may desire to spend the evening with your beloved. Your sweet nature may sweep off your partner off their feet. A lucky day for love and romance as a practical mindset may help you to tackle issues. In business those dealing with property matters may get appreciation. There may be gains indicated for the day. At work you may be fascinated by multi-tasking. Important assignments may get completed. However, you may need to pay heed to the quality of your work.