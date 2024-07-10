Horoscope: Sagittarius Will Relish Beloved's Company| Read Astrological Predictions for July 10

Astrological predictions for July 10, 2024

Aries 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today is the right time to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or any speculative activity. However, overdoing and overconfidence regarding the same must be avoided. Concentrate, and try to finish work as soon as possible as a technical difficulty is likely to play spoilsports at work. Avoid speaking out of turn as you may hurt a few egos. Take necessary precautions and enjoy a smooth working condition.

Taurus 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. In relationship matters, you need to be aware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding your personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Don’t let ego occupy the matters of the heart. After all, you need to sacrifice for your love. You should avoid all the worries and enjoy quality time with family members. Don’t be over-calculative as it will not help you enjoy anything. A strong mind will bring success.

Gemini 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will not have any issues. In short, the day ensures smoother sailing today. The day seems to be more intellectual than romantic. Everything will fall into place and the day will end on a good note. You will be able to enjoy the night peacefully. You need to avoid making any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money, as the stars are not in your favour and things may backfire.

Cancer 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Things on the personal front will take a turn for the better and old misunderstandings between you and your loved ones will be cleared. You will regain your confidence and build a better relationship with your loved one. A relaxed and satisfactory day is on the cards. You are likely to benefit from family members or family contacts. Your past investments will give you a good feeling of financial stability. You will be happy with whatever you possess.

Leo 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Today you will go out and blow your hard-earned money on yourself. You are advised to try to curb the desire to spend money on wasteful luxury items and save as much as you can. Your confidence will help you carry the day. If you are not happy with your paycheck, it’s time to talk to HR and confidently ask for a hike. Your problem will get sorted out only if you show your confidence.

Virgo 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical of their feelings. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford. Though, generally you play within the budget and hardly overspend, today you may end up spending more than expected. You will chart out a plan or a timetable to achieve long-term goals. And, the day will be good on the professional front. However, planning new activities may not fetch the desired results.

Libra 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Time will give you enormous fulfilment with your loved one. You will be able to develop a sense of belonging. Overall, today is a good day for financial matters. You will be able to find good income through various avenues. Working for the government will prove to be beneficial. Your desire to meet the important people from and outside your concern will be fulfilled today. You will be satisfied with the progress.

Scorpio 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Today you are likely to make very good progress in your business. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, and power. You will increase your contacts which will prove profitable. Be careful today as stars are not in your luck. Even a minor lapse in concentration might land you in great trouble. You are advised to stay extra cautious and focused. Being attentive will give the best results in the long run.

Sagittarius 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will relish your beloved's company to the fullest. Today you will be lucky in financial matters thus you will be willing to try your luck. You will not mind taking risks and may wish to invest money in some business. Your creativity and enthusiasm will get its due recognition. Your killer confidence will be magnificent today. You will be more than happy to finish a project successfully.

Capricorn 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may worry about the long-term relationship and commitment and may long for security. Your beloved's support will make you feel safe and secure. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land on a major problem. Today looks to be very average for money matters, you should avoid taking any financial risks. There will be the possibility of losing money one or the other way so you should be extra careful.

Aquarius 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are in a mood to experiment with something new today. You will let your partner run the show. Today is very balanced in the case of financial matters. You will not be spending much nor you will be gaining much. You will just try to maintain the status quo and carry on smoothly. You may feel particularly magnanimous today, but you should ensure this does not ruin your work.

Pisces 10 July 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Day-to-day expenses are likely to increase today. You will however be able to control your buying impulse which is good in a way. You may spend money on routine necessities. Your routine may get disturbed due to some technical problem. Try and finish the pending tasks as soon as possible. You need to keep patience so that you can achieve your targets or deadlines. Accept suggestions whenever your colleagues come to help you.