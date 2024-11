Horoscope: Sagittarius' Heart Follows Their Will |Read Astrological Predictions For Nov 18

Astrological predictions for November 17, 2024

Aries November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Today, you may share your ideas and opinions with like-minded people. You may finally have a heart-to-heart chat with your beloved, and express your deep commitment. This day is perfect to get in touch with your long-forgotten pals to renew the friendship bond. Full of beans, make the most of your abilities and exuberance to resolve complex issues on the personal and professional front. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall.

Taurus November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You will feel the burden of financial responsibilities on your shoulders today. Do not let expenses bother you. The money will come to you from unexpected sources later in the day. If you can maintain an impartial judgement, then you will yield wonderful results on the financial front. You will be devoted to money matters and family affairs later in the day. In the pink of health, you shall hardly get tired and also enjoy your humdrum routine.

Gemini November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. In a joyous mood, you will spread happiness and positivity everywhere you go today. With your energy levels rising, this is the right time to attend to challenging tasks. You will impress seniors and also inspire juniors in your professional sphere. On the financial front today you shall not quite be sure of yourself. You will want to increase your earnings but will have no clue as to how to go about doing it.

Cancer November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Today, you may have to make certain financial decisions at home as well as at work. If you are in charge of a certain project, you will trust the judgement of those working on it. Today you shall prefer to compromise with adamant people and tough times. This change in your attitude will be because sometimes it is better to forgive and let go to gain peace of mind.

Leo November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You will be unable to express the feelings that rise inside you despite wanting to. However, keep them close to your heart. You will be very serious about your work today. There is a possibility of some delay in your schedule today due to unforeseen problems. Your past efforts shall now get noticed and rewarded by your superiors. This will motivate you to achieve higher targets. Today you shall not be able to find any fault with your financial situation.

Virgo November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Don't let setbacks slow you down today as you will emerge stronger from each one of them. It will be your logic and reasoning abilities that will aid you in gaining perfection in completing your work. Organise your daily routine and devise a better strategy to resolve complex issues. If you use your intelligence, talents and opportunities around you, you shall be able to do something to earn an extra buck today.

Libra November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Being in charge was never easy, but it's not for nothing that leaders are made of sterner stuff. As a person in charge, you are expected to give directions in a manner that gets the best efforts out of your juniors. Move away from the traditional dictatorial style, and build a consensus that enables you to pull off the spectacular. Although you are benevolent and considerate, you may not prefer to lend your helping hand to anyone in your profession today.

Scorpio November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. A taxing and demanding day may be at hand today. Things might baffle you so much that you might lose your ability to think clearly. The battle is not lost because your power of resilience will be the silver lining. Address one problem at a time and take the slow and steady path. Re-discover your spirit in the arms of your sweetheart. Careful planning might solve your problem or smoothen your hard work.

Sagittarius November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You rule your heart today. You are likely to become an expert in reading people's minds. You may easily get upset if someone criticizes you. Your confidence level may dip, and your mood may swing downwards. Try to overcome negative thoughts by practising yoga and meditation. You ought to consider yourself lucky about financial matters today. If you plan to work on technical projects, shift it to some other day as today may not be ideal.

Capricorn November 18, 2024: Monday The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will starve for some free time but will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your busy schedule, even if it is for unwinding your overworked soul. In times like these, one can hardly think straight, let alone be innovative. You will, however, work your way out by prioritising matters. Remember, in matters of the heart, it is the quality that matters, not quantity. Give importance to your health today.

Aquarius November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”, you've heard this before, now it's time for some action. You are likely to pick up a fight with your partner. Stay away from controversies and old issues. Today, you should think less about things that you are not directly connected with. You will be focussing more on multitasking today and handling too many things at once may not be possible.

Pisces November 18, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. The fount of your creativity spurts today like there is no tomorrow. For lesser mortals, it takes inspiration, perspiration and a lot of desperation to come up with something creative. You, on the other hand, keenly remember the lessons from your past efforts and use them today to scale new heights. You may be spending more time convincing yourself about many things and will try to apply logic to the same.