Horoscope: Romance to Take Center Stage Today for Aquarians | Read Astrological Predictions For August 21

Astrological predictions for August 21, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Expect a fun-filled day in love and relationship. Your sweetheart may want to be pampered today. This may pave the way to a long-lasting love bond. In finances, this may be the ideal time to pay off previous debts. Despite not being conservative you may hold the grip on your expenses. Professionally the day may demand you to multitask. Your managerial skills may be put to the test. However, some brainstorming sessions may ensure progress that may win you appreciation from your seniors.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Learn to strike the chord between your personal and professional life as your beloved may need time and attention. Avoid getting dominative and exercise patience while interacting with your loved one. Think twice before falling for any lucrative investments. However, with a sharp intellect, it may be easy for you to differentiate between good and bad deals. Progress on the career front may grab your attention. Strive for excellence and channel your energies in the right direction. Teamwork may give the desired results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may get emotional support from your beloved today. Love life may be eventful with the help of your loved one. Creative and sweet romantic activities may cheer your mood. Make sure you welcome happiness to invite more money. Celebrate your financial success to enable Goddess Lakshmi to shower more fortune on you. At the office front, you may try to finish difficult tasks with the help of colleagues. Work-related traveling may be indicated. A hectic day at the office may leave you exhausted by evening.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You are likely to be ignored by your partner so make sure you compose yourself to face highs and lows in your emotions. Adjustment is the way to a happy and smooth relationship. Your close contacts, especially your business or life partner may come to your aid in financial matters. Professionally essential activities may face delays so refrain from planning tasks for the day. Undertake work as per your potential and limits and think twice before making any important decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your beloved may give you all the attention and importance for the day. Happy moments may bring you closer to each other. On the financial front, there may be a strong possibility of getting some good offers to start a new venture with someone. New professional and business tie-ups may boost your financial strength. The day may call for contemplation as you may feel you are being paid peanuts for your enormous efforts. However, patience may help to overcome challenges.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Love life may remain uneventful. Turning a workaholic may tend to ignore your partner. So make sure you spend quality time with them. However, this may not affect your relationship. Routine expenses may be foreseen. It may be time for introspection to check whether you are not spending more than your income. On the professional front, despite working discreetly, your work may not go unnoticed. Pay attention to the attitude of colleagues and share your experiences that may benefit subordinates.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may manage a private event at your home or garden lounge. There may be plans for an entertainment program with your beloved. A get-together with old friends may refresh you. Financially luck may favor you. To date, whatever you have invested may look good to you. It’s not necessary to do away with anything to meet your current financial requirements. Professionally you may get every opportunity to polish your work skills. This may help to improve your abilities as well as impress your boss.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. A nice time with family may make your day. You may get in the mood to enhance a good relationship with your spouse. On the monetary front, you may benefit from mid-term investments. The time may be ideal for sinking money into fruitful projects. Go ahead and in case of cash deficiency apply for a loan. You may get generous with your subordinates since they may help you to sort out differences within the team you handle.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may breathe a sigh of relief as love issues may be sorted out. Singles may find someone special. Committed couples may have a happy life with their partner's support. It may ideally be a time to relax but you may consider working as gains are expected. You may remain productive throughout the day. Creativity may blossom in the workplace. You may gather maximum technical knowledge that may ensure smooth success in ongoing assignments.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Soft-spokenness and compromise may help as managing emotional complexities may get challenging for the day. Family life may sound boring. However, spending time in entertainment activities may keep the flame burning. Money drives you and lack of money may drive you crazy. As stars may favor you in money matters, utilise the time to maximise your income. Communication skills may help to convince people in the workplace. Success may follow as you ensure that your practical decisions are sound and logical.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. As you may be in a rollicking mood throughout the day your love life may be mesmerising. Playing love games may be appreciated by your beloved. In money matters, you may realise the importance of financial planning. There may be more outlets to earn and enhance income as you keep exploring aspects related to money. Professionally an ideal day to start new projects. Your talent and logical and interpersonal skills may help to successfully handle managerial tasks. Decision-making may get easier.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Emotional pressure may mount as there may be misunderstandings with your spouse. Speaking out your heart may help to sort out matters. Hard work or talent may pay off in the coming days so make sure you stay tuned on the financial front. Unimportant matters may consume your valuable time on the work front. Stay focused and concentrate on work as there may be chances of committing mistakes. However, it may be a day to rectify wrong deeds and ensure perfection.