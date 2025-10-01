ETV Bharat / bharat

Horoscope: Romance And Communication Take Center Stage For Libra Today | Read Astrological Prediction For Oct 1

Astrological Predictions For October 1, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may not be able to give quality time to your sweetheart, but even the little time you spend together will refresh you. Even a small concern for your mate will give you better interaction with your partner. Today, you are going to remain lucky on the whole. You will be able to figure out new avenues for increasing your income. You will be able to gather the necessary information. Your stars seem to support your career.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You may not feel happy with the way things are happening in your personal life. Disagreements are on the cards. It’s ideal to discuss issues with patience and sort them out immediately. Keep your anger in control, and relationships will be smooth. Your financial situation will change for the better today. Your mood may seem quite mysterious to others. There are chances that it will trigger unwanted discussions in the office.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. There seems to be no problems on the love front. You are likely to enjoy a smooth lifestyle with your family and loved ones. However, you need to be a bit serious in taking responsibilities. Financial matters will be so-so during the first half of the day. There will neither be a decline nor an upward incline in your finances. Watch your business partner’s financial handling carefully. Your energy might get affected by the jealousy of people.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay careful and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly to your sweetheart’s reaction. Overall, you will be very serious in your approach towards everything. You will be working very sincerely on all the tasks. You should avoid working for longer hours as there are chances of falling sick. You are advised to remain conscious of your health.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay careful and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly to your sweetheart’s reaction. Today you will be spending your energy on various activities. You will be working hard in the first half of the day. It would help to have light food today so that you can feel more energetic. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Too much of emotions may be harmful, so try to be a little practical in love life. Emotions with the practical view will make you a better person in the relationship. Your presence of mind and sense of humour will manage the critical situations well. You will be easy today and may not want to get tense over small things. You will work without getting tired, and your mind will work fast. You will be organised in your work schedule today.