Horoscope: | Success will knock at Libras' door | Read Astrological Predictions For May 13

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may get all nostalgic and wistful today. You will go out of your way to improve your relationships. To you, your commitment is an investment for the future. The result is life-long loving bonds. You are likely to get exhausted while doing your routine tasks today. Do not hesitate - seek assistance if need be. You might have to spend on the health of elderly members of your family. Chances of very high range expenses are very low though.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. There is a strong possibility of receptivity and sensitivity in your love life. On the downside, your negativity may lead to mediocre results. You are a firefighter when it comes to others' problems but can forget to dig a well for your own home. This is the right time to attend work that is incomplete on all fronts. With your energy levels moving upwards, you shall easily complete your tasks by the end of the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. On your desk, the pile of files may be high today. But, you shall be in a mood to relax and take things lightly. Whatever you are likely to gain today may not give you very long-term financial pleasure or stability. Avoid handling a project involving technical issues today, because your current astral configuration may prevent you from making a headway.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. When the going gets tough, it's better to go with the flow. However, you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it's better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Luck is in your favour tonight. Avoid reacting to adverse circumstances, just take it easy and move ahead.

Leo (July 23-August 23: The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. Material investments will give you temporal joy only. Instead, it will be good to invest money in spiritual development. This is not the right day to launch a bold new venture.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today. With your energy levels rising today, you are advised to utilise your time and energy for doing physically and mentally challenging tasks. After working hard throughout the day, you should enjoy the evening with your near and dear ones.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You will spend most of the day in self-introspection and testing your capabilities. You will take all the needed steps to improve your professional proficiency. Your rare insight and gifted understanding of human nature will prepare you for leadership soon. Today, you should simply execute all your tasks. Do not waste your time and energy to prepare a strategy. This is advisable, because your plans may be impractical, and hence you may not get the desired results.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and by-lines will by-pass the mundane routine today. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. It's caution and tact that will help you sail smoothly on the personal front. It’s your generosity that adds value to your love life. Your honest and truthful nature will come to the fore.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. The achievements of the day may make you feel like you were born to succeed in life. Yes, you will be successful in whatever you do today, even if you don't try too hard for it. However, it's important that you at least take the initiative and not expect rewards to come for no reason. You will have to put in extra effort to complete your routine tasks. This is a good day to expand your professional circle.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations, and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others, and you win admiration from all quarters. Today, you may face some health issues. In such situations, you need to give priority to your health, or else it may take a long time to regain peak fitness.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon is situated in Cancer today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. It would be best to avoid taking up any risky ventures since today's astral configuration isn't favourable. At work, you may fear that you will be the one to get axed. You may turn indecisive in the second half. However, this is going to be a good day on the financial front. You will be able to spend money on yourself and your family members. Fortunately, you will also receive your desired financial benefits.