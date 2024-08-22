Horoscope: Pisces Should Focus on Helping Others Today | Read Astrological Predictions for August 22

Astrological predictions for August 22, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your relationship might ask for adjustments. A forgiving attitude will be helpful in maintaining harmony. Small issues may drive you crazy in the workplace. More or less, you will be in a mood to sacrifice for others. You want a memorable start today. Your mind will be at its creative best and will force you to focus on innovative ideas. However, with pending dues worrying you, it would be wise to start hunting for a better-paying job.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You will be in a commanding position in terms of your love life. However, you don't seem to be taking advantage of it. You are advised to spend money on friends for the sake of their happiness, as it will also make you happy. Give them a treat, throw a party. Such generosity will bring in big rewards in the future. You may not be yourself today, as you might opt for shortcuts in order to get work done.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You will be desperately waiting for the evening to share your emotions with that special person. You are likely to be confused today if you follow your mind, so you are advised to just follow your intuition or your emotions, especially in financial matters on which you need to make quick decisions. The work you do in the office will satisfy you. Get your priorities sorted and work in the direction of your goal.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may have a merry time with the one closer to your heart. The creativity you nurture today will help you express your love for your beloved in a truly dramatic way. Work-wise, rather than heeding your intellect, you should just follow your heart. Decisions taken instinctively today will have a positive impact on your finances. It is the perfect time for unconventional tasks. Your creative mind may not let you be practical.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. It will be a romantic evening with your beloved and it will give you the opportunity to face the most important meeting. You need to consult some financial experts if you are confused about how to handle your funds today. It may be that you need to take a few risks but ensure that they are judicious risks. You will not give up in such a situation and may work hard to achieve the desired results.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You may want to please your beloved and to do so you will try to meet all his/her demands. Paying attention to your partner’s feelings won’t be difficult. If you are in a partnership business, keep your business partner in the foreground in financial negotiations as it is likely to benefit your cause. If you are married, listen to your spouse's advice on finances. Finding a solution to problems won't be difficult. Keep your head cool and be friendly to everyone.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. The day's work will leave you exhausted and you will yearn for your sweetheart's company. An imbalance in finances is something that you cannot tolerate. You will do everything in your power to rectify issues. Your dedication to work will be appreciated by people in the workplace. Your emotional stability will also help you decide a practical situation and hence will eventually bring appreciation. Your health will be average. You will feel tired due to a busy schedule.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Your possessive nature in love life may land you in trouble today. You will have to learn to control your emotions. You are going to be in a sensitive mood today. Indulging in some creative tasks shall enhance your mood. Your health will remain good. You'll now be able to think deeply about various aspects of life. Try to do some task that can satisfy you. Today is an auspicious day for minting money. Investment in speculative transactions will benefit you.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Spending quality time with your beloved will be the priority. The relationship will remain good since you can trust your partner. Do not let your emotions surface as they may surface in a wrong way and it might affect your relations with others. You are likely to get irritated very fast. If you are planning to see new houses for investment purposes or even if you want to shift to a new house the day is favourable.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You will discuss balancing your professional and personal life with your beloved. Stability, commitment, and practicality will be the three most important parameters that you need to judge your current relationship. You may encourage a creative approach in your spouse. You are likely to be mentally more active today. You will be earning as per routine and there won’t be any additional or substantial financial income. You are a powerful calculator. You can calculate gains and losses at your fingertips.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A sweet romantic get-together is on the cards. You tend to relate well to your partner. You will even learn to appreciate your beloved. You are not likely to face any health issues. Your day is going to be good today. The majority of tasks that you will be handling today will be need-based. It is better to avoid taking initiatives today. Some challenges on the financial front are foreseen today. You might have to perform well within a limited time.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. An unambiguous change in your attitude can be foreseen. You will feel lazy when it comes to your profession. By helping others with their problems, you will display your affectionate nature. You will sacrifice your time for the welfare of others. This will give you a lot of satisfaction. No significant health concern is on the cards. However, it would be wise to maintain a proper diet and indulge in regular exercise to stay fit.