Horoscope: Partner's Support May Boost Taurus's Love Life | Read Astrological Predictions For May 26

Astrological Predictions For May 26, 2025

Aries: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You may impress your loved one with your views and plans, which may pave the way to a unanimous decision. Financial matters may need to be assessed carefully. However, there may be positive changes, and luck may favour you in the latter part of the day. A pleasant mood at the office may enhance the productivity of professionals who may impress their seniors with their hard work. It may be a beneficial day as you may engage in discussions regarding an increase in your salary.

Taurus: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Special treatment and support from your partner may make your love life more blissful. In money matters, you may begin the day worrying about past losses, which may make it very difficult for you to divert your attention. Professionally, your practical approach may aid you in performing well. You may successfully monitor the quarterly performance of your team. Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life may be your agenda.

Gemini: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. During the first half of the day, your investment of energy will help you reap good dividends in the future. Later in the day, luck will not favour you on the financial front. You will be energetic and confident today. You will challenge yourself to accomplish targets or deadlines. You will be eager to hit the bull's-eye, but will be able to focus on your work only in the latter part of the day.

Cancer: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You may overcome stressful times as support from your beloved may give a soothing touch. Keep in contact with your partner and take care of their health. Invest and channelise your funds in the right direction. This may help in enhancing desired financial targets for the day. The day may come with a perfect time to hone your skills. It may be easy to get technical solutions at work. But, in case you face health issues, it may be recommended to go home and relax.

Leo: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You may be able to impress your beloved by being an absolute charmer. A frank, free, and benevolent attitude may lure your partner towards you. Luck may favour you in money matters, as anything that may appear lucrative may be able to mint a substantial chunk of money for you. On the office front, it may be advisable to make optimum use of time. Avoid getting boastful while being in conversation with your seniors, colleagues, and clients.

Virgo: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Learn to apologise to your beloved in case of mistakes. Your spouse and family members may be supportive. Finances may not be good in the first half of the day, which may make you feel concerned about your future. So, review your budget and try to rework things more favourably. Time is money! There may be instances where you may waste a lot of time, which may bring unwanted stress to complete pending tasks at hand.

Libra: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You shall be preoccupied with matters related to inheritance, property, joint finances and upcoming expenses. You are advised not to think negatively and also to avoid worrying. You will regain your energy and feel more confident. You will enthusiastically meet people outside your organisation via digital platforms. Don’t ignore the tasks you have prioritised. Social responsibilities are going to dominate your thoughts. You will be in the mood to intensify your networking on this memorable day.

Scorpio: The Moon is in Aries today. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You need to change your daily routine in a manner that your time is managed more efficiently. Avoid social networking and focus your time on money-generating activities. The dexterity with which you handle meetings will help you win laurels at the workplace today. Opportunities to hobnob will make the social front a success. You will enjoy a sound professional relationship. Though the day will be hectic, and your schedule will be tight, you shall easily and confidently handle everything.

Sagittarius: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You will be at your adventurous best this evening. You are advised to be positive that things are going to work out in your favour on the financial front in the days ahead. In the second half of the day, you will be less aggressive in spending money. With things going on at a smooth pace, you will enjoy this satisfying day. You will win your boss's appreciation by performing your tasks with efficiency.

Capricorn: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. If you want your finances to stabilise or grow, you must become proactive about earning more money. You should be able to stay focused on financial matters all through the day. Technical glitches may get on your nerves. Put your logical abilities to use to solve all occupational problems. You will be professionally inclined towards technical matters. Even you may turn a techno entrepreneur to inspire the team in the boardroom.

Aquarius: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Today, you shall be preoccupied with other people’s progress, especially your folks. Though it is a good thing to observe others, you are advised to also seek lessons from it. Today is not the right time to launch a new and bold venture, as there are chances that the projects you start today may get delayed or may not bring good results. Spend the day interacting with trusted seniors or expert angel investors from your professional associations.

Pisces: The Moon is in Aries today. In your sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. On the romantic front, avoid getting angry with your partner; choose your words carefully. You are advised to choose the first half of the day for financial negotiations, as Lady Luck will not be very much in your favour in the second half of the day. Any materialistic issues like financial problems, house issues or gadget-related difficulties will grab your attention, but at the same time, you may remain attentive to your work.

Aries: The Moon is in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You tend to be calculative. Though you may wish to spend money buying gifts for your loved one, you may end up being a miser. Today, your approach towards money matters will be more pragmatic, which will help you achieve your desired financial targets in a relatively shorter term. You will feel realistic today and tend to analyse everything from a practical point of view, as you want to make some tangible gains. However, you also need to focus on work.

Taurus: The Moon is in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. Today, you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’, or you may bargain hard before buying a service. You will discover your innate qualities and realise your potential. You will be able to speed up tasks and complete the important projects on time.

Gemini: The Moon is in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today, you may resume your quest for spirituality, which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn't mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you will be frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment of your beloved will stump everyone. You are energetic and confident in your commitment. You may feel satisfied with the sacrifices you have made to make the relationship work.