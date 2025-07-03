Horoscope: New Business Strategy On The Cards For Geminis Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 3

Astrological Predictions For July 3, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. On the personal front, the day may remain uneventful without any major development. There will not be any significant development in this area today. If you have made promises to your beloved, you will be able to fulfil them. If you are a professional, the chances of your finding another job are quite high, which will come with a salary hike. Alternatively, there will be a possibility of you getting promoted in your present job.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. The day will be good in terms of your personal life. You are likely to go out with your beloved in the evening. Today is the right day to invest in the stock market. If you have not done so already, do so now. As fortune is in your favour, you will be able to multiply your money. The second half of the day will prove fruitful for developing new ideas and thoughts.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may want to make a few changes at work, probably a new business strategy. Today your energy will be focused on maintaining balance between personal and professional fronts. You will be in demand at both the ends thus it will lead to a stressful mental situation. You will feel worried about addressing certain issues related to family. You are likely to see more gain in terms of commercial property today.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Today, you will strictly follow your plan book. However, this is only one of those rare days when things go according to plan. You are likely to keep your views to yourself, and will hardly betray what's on your mind. The day will find you in good talks with your loved one. You are likely to have various ideas coming to you and now you will need to start implementing them. However, you may be in the dilemma about money matters.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase, hence, there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all. You will be in an advisory mood today. However, you should keep a check on your criticism.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Lovers may find a positive turning point in their romantic life. Your ability to plan things will remain on the forefront so today you should plan your day and schedule. You will also maintain very good health today. Emotional outbursts will also be in control. You may be able to control your budget with all necessary and practical considerations. You may wish to establish a proper work routine and schedule in order to perform better at the workplace.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Somebody in a position of power at your workplace may decide to pick on you, just for fun. But your luck is strong, and no one but your own thoughts and misgivings can harm you. You shall find it relatively easy to come out of these troubles; much to the chagrin of those who wish otherwise. You may find yourself short of time. This could be difficult for you. Your analytical skills will come out today.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Add a pinch of innovation and inventiveness to your daily working style. There shall be order in the chaotic way you perform your tasks. Revitalise yourself and plunge into work with new-found zest and vigour. This day demands that you should give importance to your beloved or spouse. If you let your lover or spouse decide how to spend the evening together, he or she may feel much valued. This way you will be happier.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You need extra goodness in your behaviour today in order to manage your love life so that your partner stays happy. You are advised to try and be as nice as possible in order to avoid heartburns today. You are likely to be more action oriented in your work. This will definitely help on the financial front. Today’s hard work will fetch rich rewards in the future. Make the most of this auspicious day!

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. It's time to prove your extraordinary skills as a professional. You will go out of your way, and even double your efforts to accomplish set goals, and chances are that you might succeed. You will be in a positive mood and this will help you in several ways. The day is going to be very good for financial matters. Although you are hard working by nature, today you may not feel like doing too much of hard work.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Aim. Shoot. Achieve. Today, you will concentrate your energies to execute your plans with precision. Naturally, your work progresses by leaps and bounds. By sundown, you will achieve far more than everyone's estimation.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You will find favourable conditions at work as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to tackle tough problems. You will be able to get the desirable results for all the effort you put in, in the office. Those engaging in business will be able to make some strong and useful contacts today, which will be handy in the future.