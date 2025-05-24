Horoscope: Moon In Pisces To Fill Drama In Leo's Love Life | Read Astrological Prediction For May 24

Astrological Predictions For May 24, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. The first half of the day is just more about confusion, tensions and expenses related to money, whereas the second half of the day is about a fresh approach towards life and finances. This is a profitable day for businesspeople. Post lunch, you may have to deal with an unusual situation. You will have different experiences in the two halves of the day. As things begin to pick up pace post-lunch, your mood will also be lifted.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You will make good money during the day. You will earn money through different sources. If you are running a business, the time will be especially good for you. You will reap benefits if you maintain a strong professional attitude. You may have to regret the decisions you take in haste. So, be very careful while making decisions when it comes to your financial security. You are advised to handle one thing at a time and make decisions practically.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You are in the mood to enhance your relationship today. The day will be a little tricky during the first half. You may even have to face unexpected situations at the workplace. Client communication will be the first priority today. Be careful with your communication with strangers. It would help to take a diplomatic approach to tackling the issue. To overcome the negative vibes, you need to divert your mind. Do something interesting to add spice to your life.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You are likely to be detached from your sweetheart today. However, you should keep in touch with your partner frequently in order to avoid taking risks in the relationship. You may be in the mood to do some research today. Your active mind will not let you think of anything but work. It‘s time to pen down the ideas that come to you, as you may need to implement them sometime later.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your love life will be full of action and drama. There will be challenges as well as surprises every now and then. Thus, you are advised to brace yourself for what is coming your way. You will be very busy at work as new tasks will be coming your way. You will be required to complete the tasks in time. Also, you must remember not to compromise on quality. Try to control your feelings and avoid getting upset.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your day will be a mixed bag in the context of money matters. The first half may be uneventful. However, you may incur some expenses in the second half. Overall, not a bad day. You may share your strong opinions openly at the workplace. You will be giving suggestions to everyone around you. Just make sure that you are not hurt if your suggestions are not accepted. Healthwise, today will prove to be moderate.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You will want to spend money on a variety of things. You may even incur expenses for something that is important for your job or business practice. In the near future, things will improve for you. Relax as much as you can before you leave for work as it is likely to be a hectic day. You will also have to take care of important communications along with your regular tasks. You will be completely exhausted by evening.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your spouse may find you demanding and possessive. It is good to express your emotions, but ensure that you don't overdo it. For businessmen, this day seems as if it is going to be favourable. In almost all of your business dealings, you are likely to earn a handsome profit, so do not worry about financial affairs. You will be full of energy. You will want to achieve everything in one day. Obviously, haste might cause harm.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Your emotional stability will make you truly romantic. You may even sing a beautiful song to please your sweetheart. Early in the day, you shall lavish your generosity on your family members, and also refurbish the interiors of your living space which has been long overdue. Overall, it is a casual day. There will not be many ups and downs. You will successfully balance your personal and professional life.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. A dull first half is indicated on the financial front today, but in the second half, things will become exciting with money being spent on home necessities and maybe the purchase of a new vehicle. Paying attention to both work and domestic responsibilities may be a little difficult today. This might confuse you at the start of the day. Practicality is the answer to all hassles. Overall, a good day, as you will get the peace of mind you need.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your partner will give you the moral support you need. On the financial front today, you shall be satisfied with what destiny has given you. You will not regret any past expenses, nor will you harbour any unattainable or impractical ambitions. An exceptional day comes your way. Progress is predicted in everything you do. You will make the tasks simple and achievable. You will be able to maintain your prestige and solidarity.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You may have to keep your love life aside for a while, as your prime focus is your career. Your mind may be anxious at times. However, talking with your beau will give you some hope. It’s better to control your emotions when dealing with tricky situations. Certain incidents might upset you. So, you have to keep calm. Based on the planetary position, a great day lies ahead for you in terms of your health.