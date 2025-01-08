Horoscope: Marriage Discussions Take Centre Stage For Aries Today | Read Astrological Prediction For January 8

Astrological predictions for January 8, 2025

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. If you are aiming to marry soon, you can start making preparations today. However, before you take the final decision, it would be better to look at both sides of the coin. Activities related to such an alliance will dominate today, and by the end of the day you may feel very elated. Invest your time and energy in serious contemplation. Things will go smoothly as per your plan. Have faith in the stars.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You are likely to get into arguments today. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today. You may realise that it’s necessary to have stability and security at least in case of finances. Health-wise, your day will be average.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Today, your house gets a facelift, a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. Being moody will take you nowhere, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Widen your social circle, but don't neglect your daily routine. You are likely to gain a windfall today. It is a day to gather data and resources for your projects.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You are advised to stay away from getting into furious discussions with your beloved. Today is likely to prove average on the financial front for you. You need to think of how to improve your investment portfolio by committing to small but regular contributions which will not be too taxing. Precision will be in your mind whenever it comes to performing your tasks today. You should embrace new responsibility as a chance to move ahead.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. The desire and passion for learning is a life-long quest. It may be that you love to learn, but dissipating the knowledge you have acquired is equally important. So on this day, it is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Negative thoughts may sap your energy. Shun-off all the negativity from your mind, and begin this superb day on a positive note. Channelise your energy in the right direction.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your own way, rather than taking orders from others. However, you are advised not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed. You tend to be more imaginative while wooing your beloved. You may like to invest time and energy on creative projects. Today is not so auspicious for money matters.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. This is a good day to interact with knowledgeable people to figure out what's good for your health. You can also ask for doctor's advice, you will be guided properly. You may spend money to maintain your public image. However, it’s a rather average day for financial success, so avoid taking big risks today. Those involved in technical jobs are likely to be extremely busy today. Productivity will be good at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may get fascinated to shower your beloved with some lovely gifts. There may be a sharing of wonderful times together. In money matters, you may need to be careful and avoid lavish spending. Keep away from taking debts lest you may find it difficult to repay. At work, you may get lethargic and escape from fulfilling your responsibilities. This may hamper your reputation. Get into the practice of finishing off your pending tasks.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You tend to get moody in your personal relationships. If you do curb this habit, it is likely to hamper your relationship. Love is a long-term commitment. Therefore, you should take it seriously. By and large, the day is in your favour for financial matters. You should avoid spending heavily on travel plans as it may burn a big hole in your pocket. You should decide on the pros and cons before embarking on a challenging projects.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your love life is likely to be moderate today. There may not be any travelling but you are likely to spend a comfortable time at home. However, you will support your sweetheart in domestic activities. You may feel uncomfortable once you step inside the office. It will take time for you to get into the right mood. You are likely to start work later and be able to finish all the tasks on time. Remember, an active body also keeps your mind healthy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse lately. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers. Client meetings will have a smooth ending and you will be satisfied with your presentation. Tasks will be accomplished but you have to get ready for the next assignment.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Differences of opinions are likely to misguide you. Try to be faithful to your sweetheart and clear out all issues obstructing your way to a blissful relationship. At work, it's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may take some time. You may occupy some busy routines as you will work closely with your teammates and seniors. Your professional life seems to be quite tough for now as you may have to make some tough decisions.