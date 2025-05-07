Horoscope: Luck Is On The Side Of Leos Today | Read Astrological Prediction For May 7

Astrological Predictions For May 7, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people with whom you have differences. In relationship matters, you need to be aware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will let your personal likes and dislikes cloud your judgment today. Don't let that happen, or you may lose a worthy friend. Also, devise a health plan and exercise regularly. Today is going to be an average day for you on the financial front. On this dull day, you are advised not to make any major monetary decisions, as they are not likely to bear fruit. Your creative ideas may fetch appreciation if effectively implemented.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You may feel like flaunting your so-called superior social and financial status today. Chances are that all that gas about how successful you are may end up exploding in your face, and you may end up spending a lot more than you would have liked. On the personal front, things will take a positive turn, and any harsh feelings between you and your beloved will be sorted out. Your self-confidence will be back, and you will build a more meaningful relationship.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may wear the trendiest suit, drive the swankiest car and dine at the costliest restaurant, but if luck is not on your side, you can forget becoming a business tycoon. Fortunately, that is not the case with you today. With a favourable alignment of the cosmos, you are set for a day when your business proposals will be the hardest thing to overlook. Control your anger today, and do not give up on anything.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect to shell out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Large and important business deals will end the day on a high note. Despite your efforts to save money, the chances of money getting spent will remain high due to today’s planetary positions. You should not regret this, as this is just a passing phase.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Today may be a busy day for you work-wise wise and you may not be able to completely focus on your family. It is a good day to start something side by side, if you are an employee. In short, time is good for building another financial ground to bolster your funds as a fallback arrangement. You will have smooth progress at work, and you will eventually be satisfied with your achievement.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Today you will enjoy very good health and mood. You will be able to prove your abilities at the workplace. People will accept your authority, which will make you feel good. Your enthusiasm will be very high, and you will not be disappointed by the problem. This is an ideal time for jumping from job to business to earn more money. Alternatively, it is an ideal day to switch to a better-paying job.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. A spectacular day is in store for you, especially if you are an artist. Radio jockeys will be heard and cheered for. Television anchors will receive thundering applause and golden opportunities. Go ahead and seize the day! Positive vibes have surrounded you today, and you will feel great about everything around you. You will stay content with everything and will exhibit very good presentation skills. No health problems are foreseen.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You need to take good care of yourself today. You should not ignore any sign that indicates weak health. You are advised to stay alert in case of financial matters. An important call on the career front is waiting for you. It may be a new assignment, a new meeting or a new goal. You need to be thoroughly prepared. You strive to be a bit more disciplined today. However, this needs to be done rather diplomatically.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You will seek spirituality as you feel thoroughly dejected by your present situation. Even struggling courageously with circumstances requires a spiritual endeavour. These trying times give you the patience to deal intelligently with challenges and setbacks. Do something for relaxation. Watch out for problems and try to keep them away. However, in this process, you should not take too much stress either, as it will affect your health negatively. Your financial calculations will not be cent right so please proceed with caution.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You have been neglecting your health of late, a fact which is hammered home by your ill-fitting trousers today! So, while you ignored the adage that prevention is better than a cure, you could still make a stitch in time to save nine! You have to be particularly patient at home to avoid any conflict. Commitment is necessary to keep the romance alive. You may face a high level of sensitivity coupled with stress today. You need to be careful.