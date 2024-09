Horoscope: Love Life Blossoms With Partner Support For Taurus | Read Astrological Predictions for September 22

Astrological predictions for September 22, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You may impress your loved one with your views and plans which may pave the way to a unanimous decision. Financial matters may need to be assessed carefully. However, there may be positive changes as luck may favour you in the latter part of the day. A pleasant mood at the office may enhance the productivity of professionals who may impress their seniors with their hard work. It may be a beneficial day as you may engage in discussions regarding an increment in your salary.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Special treatment and support from your partner may make your love life more blissful. In money matters, you may begin the day worrying about past losses which may make it very difficult for you to divert your attention. Professionally your practical approach may aid you in performing well. You may successfully monitor your team's quarterly performance. Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life may be your agenda.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. On the love front, things may move smoothly as you may please your beloved by having fun and enjoyable moments together. There may be favourable times in the early part of the day as you may see gains and positive changes on the financial front. At the office, colleagues may help you in acquiring gains through teamwork. However, you may need to be careful with your words and control your temper to make things work smoothly.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may overcome stressful times as support from your beloved may give a soothing touch. Keep in contact with your partner and take care of their health. Invest and channel your funds in the right direction. This may help in enhancing desired financial targets for the day. The day may come with a perfect time to hone your skills. It may be easy to get technical solutions at work. But, if you face health issues, it may be recommended that you go home and relax.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may be able to impress your beloved by being an absolute charmer. A frank, free, and benevolent attitude may lure your partner towards you. Luck may favour you in money matters as anything that may appear lucrative may be able to mint a substantial chunk of money for you. On the office front, it may be advisable to make optimum use of time. Avoid getting boastful while being in conversation with your seniors, colleagues, and clients.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Learn to apologize to your beloved in case of mistakes. Your spouse and family members may get supportive. Finances may not be good in the first half of the day which may make you feel concerned about your future. So review your budget and try to rework things more favorably. Time is money! There may be instances where you may waste a lot of time which may bring unwanted stress to complete pending tasks at hand.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. An external aura may bring positivity to your outlook towards life. It may help to redesign your lifestyle. The early part of the day may bring monetary gains. However, make sure you don't get too emotional about them, though they may dominate your subconscious mind. There may be discipline at the office as juniors get to work. However, you may need to supervise if anything goes out of place. Make sure your colleagues have a helping hand when they need you the most.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Love life may take a back seat. It may get necessary to exercise patience and not rush into things. Monetarily there may be times when you may be deeply engrossed in thoughts about repayment of debts and routine expenses. Office professionals may be determined to finish off pending assignments in a jiffy. You may brim with confidence and make no delay in putting across your views to your seniors and colleagues. You are likely to accomplish an important project today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Love may engulf you to the extent that you may rush to hug your beloved after a day at work. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts and feelings with your partner. Some natives may try a hand at speculative activities during the first half of the day. Excessive cash inflows may make you feel at ease, however, you may tend to overspend. On the professional front, you may deal with issues related to data entry. There may be interactions with important people outside the organization.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You may have a blissful time with your sweetheart. Introduce your partner to your friends and make them feel special to join the group. In the early part of the day, you are likely to get calculative about money matters. However, future planning may only bring transient happiness. You may be more than satisfied on the work front as happiness may prevail. An excellently conducted meeting at the office may imbibe you with renewed confidence. You may set an example for your teammates.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You may not be in a romantic mood after a long day’s work. Learn to get balanced with your partner. Financially you may not think about various aspects, comforts, and luxuries, however, these thoughts may just be inconsistent. At the work front, your brain may operate faster than a computer and it may be the right time for you to learn new software skills. A day to chill out as you may go for long-distance plans or calls.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Do the best and leave the rest! Be confident in articulating your feelings to spice up your love life. Today you may turn fortunate in money matters as income may flow from expected as well as unexpected sources. Luck may favor you as you may seriously think about your financial stability. Although it may not be the same in professional matters as you may slow down on activities. Meeting deadlines may get imperative. Learn to prioritize your work and stay alert in completing your tasks.