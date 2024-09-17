Horoscope: Love Is In The Air For Aquarians | Read Astrological Predictions for September 17

Astrological predictions for September 17, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Love life may be on the beam with your friendly approach. Your adventurous spirit may influence your partner. This may enhance an amazing partnership with your beloved. You may handle financial matters intelligently. Although, it may be advisable to seek a friend's advice for investment or financial planning. Professionally you may get the rewards of your efforts. You may successfully be able to implement new technology and use programs and software codes. Appreciation from seniors may make your day.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. A busy work schedule may keep you away from giving the required time to your spouse. Thus, you may have to make extra efforts to please your partner. Simplify issues for a harmonious relationship. Holding an important meeting with one of your clients may turn positive and help you to make a pile of money out of it. Participation in developmental activities at the workplace may bring appreciation. Take into account the pros and cons before implementing any important decisions at work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. The evening may turn memorable in the company of your sweetheart. You may feel confident to move with the pace of your daily lifestyle. Love life may be exciting for the day. Your happiness index may be closely connected to your financial index. Make sure you pay equal attention to both and maintain the required balance. Professionally it may be a busy day as meetings and interactions may keep you moving from one place to another. You may remain focused and prioritize your tasks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your love life may be hassle-free as you are likely to pour your emotions for your beloved. Spending quality at home and with your sweetheart may bring immense happiness. Discrepancies in your financial planning may be fixed with some divine help. Start looking for practical and feasible solutions for problems rather than brooding over them. Overseas contacts may prove beneficial at the workplace. Job insecurity may engulf you in the first half of the day but the feeling may soon fade away.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. A time to shun off your ego and abide by your partner's decisions. This may revive the drooping spirit in your relationship. Be open-minded and flexible to welcome good offers for financial gains. Try to adjust with others if you wish to boost your income. Professionally you may get into the energy-saving mode. Keep away from quarrels at the workplace. Enhance and divert your concentration power towards productive activities as there may be chances of indulging in gossip.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. The day may engage you in enjoyable moments with your spouse. Your partner may appreciate your commitment towards work. Monetarily you may realize the worth of your hard-earned money as you may calculate the sum you spend on bad habits. This may help to focus on savings. Research and development at the workplace may attract your attention. Implement your plans and actions but take time and don't rush into things. An important decision may bring fruitful results.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You may wish to share your ideas with your partner. Your creative abilities may come to the fore as you may get vocal about your feelings. Individuals dealing with stocks and shares or property may need to re-invest. The day may be profitable for rotating money intelligently. Don't forget to seek an expert’s advice before speculating. Your proficient performance may be appreciated and you may be a source of inspiration at the workplace. At important meetings, you may consider points highlighted by colleagues.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may spend some quality time with your family and your spouse. Your beloved may be a source of happiness and mental satisfaction at times when you may feel low. In finances, you may just need to go with the flow and keep accumulating wealth. You may have to struggle to get the best out of life. Make sure you channel your money into productive activities. At the office, you may lack the energy to shoulder responsibilities. Refrain from deep thinking and let it not affect your work.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You may come up with brilliant ideas about romance. An encouraging partner may help you to indulge in love games that may maintain a strong bond between the two of you. You may plan trips for the day that may bring beneficial rewards. However, some brainstorming sessions may bring stress. At the office, you may find yourself exploring new paths. You may receive professional support. Besides, you may gather relative information and knowledge that may help you in handling the tasks at hand.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Stress may vanish as you spend quality time with your family. Flexibility may open doors to a successful love relationship. Besides, you may welcome a positive change on the domestic front. Financial transactions done for the day may attract more money. Past investments may bring excellent results. At work, you may remain busy planning meetings and scheduling work for the week. You may need to work on your communication skills. Above all, things may bring satisfaction at the end of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. The time may be just perfect to get into a relationship. Friendship may eventually pave the way to a committed union. However, you may not be ready for marriage but would wish to remain happy and cheerful with your loved one. Financial planning may work for the day. Your intelligence may help you to overthink aspects related to money matters. At work, it may be time to plan strategies for upcoming work. An intelligent discussion at meetings may bring favourable results.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may not wish to share your feelings with your beloved but discussing issues may bring relief. Today you may experience bad times in matters related to finance. Luck may also not favour you for some time. However, with the strong influence of stars, you may remain unmoved by it. Handling daily boring tasks may seem difficult due to confusion at the workplace. The best remedy to keep depression at bay may be to learn to handle pressure. Therefore, get practical and discuss matters with peers.