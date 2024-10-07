Horoscope: Libras Will Be Awarded for Handwork Today | Read Astrological Predictions for Oct 7

Astrological predictions for October 7, 2024

Taurus October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You are likely to get extra passionate and fervent today. If your logic prevails over your heart, things will probably change for the better during the day. It is high time that you set into motion the poignant side of your character. You may get an opportunity to learn precious things from your sweetheart but may lose because of your rigid mindset. Being prudent will help you handle critical situations.

Gemini October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. A new job is also likely, which will open a completely new chapter in your life. As the day begins, you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Cancer October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. And, that's a great thing to do. Don't lose heart, though, if, despite the best efforts, the results of your efforts are not too forthcoming. Feeling dejected is only going to hamper your progress. You will be physically fit today and enjoy good health. You will also find your professional life going well and may even get new projects.

Leo October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. The day is likely going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid-back attitude towards money matters.

Virgo October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not to be too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.

Libra October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. The day is going to be good from a health and mood point of view. Besides, today, you will be rewarded for your hard work. This is going to make you feel good.

Scorpio October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Socially, you enjoy being in the limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You will be at your very best today as you will work with extreme dedication. While you work with full intensity, you should see to it that you keep the vengeful side in control. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today.

Sagittarius October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectations. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. The day could be somewhat challenging. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars. A lot of issues on the professional front will need to be sorted out.

Capricorn October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. If you are an engineer, you will consider investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For athletes, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life.

Aquarius October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. Moreover, in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship.

Pisces October 7, 2024: The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous maybe with a person who you were close to long ago, and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time rekindling your childhood memories. Your work at the office will be praised and this will motivate others. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory.