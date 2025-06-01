Horoscope: Smartness Will Pay Good Returns For Pisces Today| Read Astrological Predictions For June 1

Astrological Predictions For June 1, 2025

Aries: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today, you will have to give in to your spouse's demands for improving the environment at home. In your interest, it will be advisable to hasten the measures that need to be taken and stay focused on them, as you are the one who is guilty of neglect. You will be so cheerful and energetic that you will eventually bring a smile to your partner’s face. You will even be surprised to explore your vivacity.

Taurus: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Be prepared to take instant decisions and act promptly on them. Today, you are likely to meet several such situations. You have the acumen and experience to deal with such contingencies. You will have no trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. Divert your energy in the right direction and prudently spend your time. Do some creative tasks to make the most of today. You shall be thinking more about money matters today.

Gemini: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Your family members and your friends will have much higher expectations of you today, and trying to fulfil them will make you irritable. However, you will figure out creative ways to juggle the many demands made upon you and come out on top at the end of it all. Today, your mood is going to swing upwards, and your fitness level is bound to zoom. Needless to say, you shall quickly and swiftly complete your tasks in all spheres.

Cancer: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You will tackle even the most confounding challenges with ease today. You may be the scapegoat, though. Beware, or this may shake you and lower your self-confidence. Try to shake off your weaknesses, and you should see yourself obtaining energy and positivity. You don’t need to be demoralised in personal life. Get ready to be treated royally by your beloved. Your sense of humour will play an important role in keeping the relationship alive.

Leo: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You are advised to be more attentive to your work today. You will try to do the best work possible by putting in your maximum efforts. However, the results might turn out to be lower than your expectations. You need to be wary of excessive expenses or financial loss today. Minor conflicts may create discord and may spoil the harmony in your love life. Hence, avoid creating unnecessary distance between you and your sweetheart.

Virgo: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Meticulous as you are, hopefully, you won't grudge the extra quota of domestic responsibilities that comes your way today. However, then, since the work is in a more than satisfactory state, some added issues on the home front won't hurt either. Cordial relationships with colleagues as well as your loved ones should add to your happiness quotient. Make the most of this opportune day by channelising your thoughts and actions in the right direction.

Libra: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. The adjustment will be the key to relationship bliss. Therefore, it will be wiser if you avoid getting too demanding in matters of the heart. It is a very good day to focus on your career, which will help bring more money into your pocket. This is a very favourable day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial strength. Your creative inputs will be getting better day by day and will result in maximising benefits.

Scorpio: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You are all set to paint the town red as you feel romance and love creeping into your life slowly. You may bump into 'someone special' today and see love blooming for you. There are also chances of marriage proposals and meeting prospective candidates. You will be lucky in money matters. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm, and you will not like to change them once taken. Today, you will be straightforward and very clear in money matters.

Sagittarius: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and bylines will bypass the mundane routine today. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. It's caution and tact that will help you sail smoothly on the personal front. It’s your generosity that adds value to your love life. Your honest and truthful nature will come to the fore.

Capricorn: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. The day will be a maze of complex problems and situations, but you will find your way out in no time. At work, you may love to play the leader, but that makes you accountable for both the good as well as the poor performance of your subordinates. Instead of wasting your precious time and energy on futile tasks, just remain focused on fruitful activities. This will lead to a sense of satisfaction and appreciation from your seniors today.

Aquarius: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You know how to examine the nuts and bolts of every assignment or project, and it consumes your resources to a great extent. However, like a stitch in time saves nine, your meticulous planning minimises the chances of a loss or a failure. Not many are good at this, and such efficient planning gives you an upper hand over others when the competition is tight. You are likely to remain preoccupied with lots of work at the office today.

Pisces: Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You could find yourself re-establishing contact with long-lost friends abroad, possibly on matters of business. You will also likely find yourself attending social events. There is a possibility that those who are unmarried may find their match in these social settings. Those dealing in the stock market will benefit. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity, and smartness will pay you good returns.