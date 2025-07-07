Horoscope: Libra Shines As Hard Work Gets Well-Deserved Praise | Read Astrological Prediction For July 7

Astrological Predictions For July 7, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will be indecisive today, which is not usually the case with you. This could lead you to indulge in speculation, which is not so bad unless you risk all your money in it. Besides, when it comes to matters of the heart, you must exercise a great deal of caution. However, things may settle down by the evening. If you have invested money jointly with someone, you will see your money growing.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Personal fulfillment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Merriment is on the cards. The day promises complete satisfaction on the personal and professional front.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. It is possible that your emotional nature is the cause of many of the problems currently plaguing you. Therefore you need to curb your emotions when reacting to any situation. You will concentrate on family matters today and spend time with your family. It is a progressive day overall. However, it seems that today your day may lack enthusiasm. You should avoid getting into confrontations as the day is not in your favour so you might not win the argument.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You will be busy on the work front today. It is a good day for those who are self-employed. Homemakers will remain extremely busy with household matters. You will be able to work according to your desire though.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, as a man of steel, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving the society in a better way.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. The day is going to be good from a health and mood point of view. Besides, today, you will be rewarded for your hard work. This is going to make you feel good.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. The crown jewel of your character will be your supreme confidence today. Try to pick up tasks that require herculean efforts, and you shall come close to achieving them. Your nerves and buoyant nature will be infective and also leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Your efforts to sort out issues on the love front will go in vain as your partner may not be in a mood to listen. You should have patience and wait for the right time to express your love. Since the day is not looking good for your money matters, you shouldn’t try to push yourself hard to invest money in anything. It won’t work for you. You may give written suggestions to your higher authorities to improve the workplace situation.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are beaming with optimism and positive energy. Such strong vibes will penetrate through the day and maintain the energy level right till the end. Not everyone is blessed with such spirit, so will undoubtedly have the upper hand at work, be it your profession or business.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. For a moment, it seems that you're swamped with problems. However, you are brave enough to deal with an ugly issue that crops up suddenly. You are likely to spend a lot of time with the one you love. The two of you will be able to strengthen your bond.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Unexpected expenses are likely to crop up today. There are strong indications that you will set out upon a journey or a picnic to some nearby place, without too much prior planning. However, the journey will be comfortable, and your travel plans will go off without a hitch.