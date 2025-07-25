Horoscope: Libra Love Life Needs Balance And Commitment Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 25

Astrological Predictions For July 25, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. After a tiring day at work, you will rush home to relax in its beautiful atmosphere, instead of hanging around in a noisy alfresco café. Your mind will feel fresh in a calm ambiance. Your attention will be more on domestic matters. Your personal requirements will be the prime focus so you may be spending money on yourself and family members. Completing urgent tasks and fulfilling primary responsibilities will be the challenge at the workplace.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You may tend to have a fight with friends initially and have to pay the price for the same at tonight’s dinner. However, the feeling you will reap out of this friendship will remain forever. You will realise that the joy of togetherness is more refreshing than that of being alone. You will be thinking more about money matters today than earlier. You will be circumspect but there will be conflict between emotion and logic when it comes to financial affairs.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You are going to have a chance to earn more money today. You will come across opportunities to get more business, find a new job or negotiate your salary to get a better deal. If you deal with any technical task today, it’s better to postpone it as today's astral configuration may confound you and you may remain stuck in the labyrinth. You are advised to find a comfortable task that you will be in a great mood to accomplish.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Your sense of humour will play an important role to keep the relationship alive. You have got all the necessary skills to bring your lover closer to you. You may wish to gift something to an old friend or to a close family member. You are advised to spend money wisely. On the whole, this is going to remain the day ruled by heart not by head. This is the most positive day of the month.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. God is testing your mindset under difficulties as the cosmic undercurrents say that you may have to go through some adverse situation. Patience and tolerance will help you deal with differences of opinion with your partner. Today, you are going to spend money like water, to maintain your royal lifestyle. You may wish to put in extra money in an existing house, vehicle. Remember half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge at all.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. There is no problem seen on the relationship front. Cordial relationships with colleagues as well as your loved one should add to your happiness quotient. If you are thinking of becoming financially independent, the day favours you. Today your contacts can contribute to your future financial progress so go out and make friends with big shots. This is a positive day for you. You will attain your desired level of satisfaction both in the personal and professional sphere.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Couples may face rough weather on the love front. You need to find a happy medium. Your pleasant interaction with a loved one will rejuvenate your relationship. Sacrifice and commitment will play key roles to strengthen your relationship. This day is really good for planning trips for vocational or business purposes. You may not think about long-term finances but will have to deal with short-term funding. The honesty, sympathy and discipline you show in your productivity will raise your professional status.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You may feel the need to spend quality time with your loved one. You will be lucky in money matters. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you will not like to change them, once taken. Today you will be straightforward and very clear in money matters. With your stars shining very bright, you will enjoy this rather lovely day. At the workplace, your colleagues will agree with your ideas. You may be quite impractical.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. The day may not be in favour of financial gains. You will be waiting for some good news regarding money matters but the stars are not on your side, and you may be disappointed. But take it in your stride. Today, you will certainly give your best at the workplace. Unfortunately, working hard even may not help the project be completed on time. Nevertheless, a little hard work never hurts anyone.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Emotional issues in your personal life may pull you down. Disagreement is on the cards. Either one of you may behave aggressively. You are advised to do whatever it takes to keep your cool. You need to handle the situation wisely. You may start viewing things from other people’s eyes before taking a call on financial matters. It is better to have your own opinion about everything on this front. Today's astral alignment will throw up many challenges.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. The day indicates routine expenses and routine income. No major ups and downs are foreseen on the financial front. If you have taken loans in the past, you should repay them at the earliest. You will be able to finish all your work at a jet speed today. You won't even mind spending some extra hours at the workplace. Of course, hard work will pay off handsomely. Hard work with smart efforts will smoothen your work.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Those dealing in the stock market will be benefited. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity and smartness will pay you good returns. You may feel fresher than a daisy today as you are optimistic, cheerful and confident. Like a perfect guru, you will be advising others as also following other people's guidelines. Today, you may suggest some important shortcuts in order to achieve faster results.