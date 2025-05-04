Horoscope: Leos! Follow Your Heart And See Things Fall In Place Today | Read Astrological Prediction For May 4, 2025

Astrological Predictions For May 4, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Someone from the opposite gender will be attracted by your cheerful personality. When you meet them, you may say or do something for which they applaud you. You will be professional and will focus completely on pending tasks. Thus, you will get ready to take up new challenges. Your fearlessness is the key to success. Your confidence, sincerity and determination will help you achieve some important projects in the office.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You may plan to surprise your family and friends. You will love to see smiles and joy on the faces of others. You will just have to remain satisfied with what you are earning in regular courses, and that should put you at ease, too. Putting in too much effort or devoting much time to anything else wouldn’t work in your favour. Keep your nerves cool under pressure today. You will be able to accomplish your tasks today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. On your desk, the pile of files may be high today. But, you shall be in a mood to relax and take things lightly. Whatever you are likely to gain today may not give you very long-term financial pleasure or stability. Avoid handling a project involving technical issues today, because your current astral configuration may prevent you from making headway.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. When the going gets tough, it's better to go with the flow. However, you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it's better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Luck is in your favour tonight. Avoid reacting to adverse circumstances; just take it easy and move ahead.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. Material investments will give you temporal joy only. Instead, it will be good to invest money on spiritual development. This is not the right day to launch a bold new venture.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today. With your energy levels rising today, you are advised to utilise your time and energy for doing physically and mentally challenging tasks. After working hard throughout the day, you should enjoy the evening with your near and dear ones.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Your family is the cornerstone of your success. Moreover, today is no different. Your auspicious day starts from your home, and you manage to carry this luck everywhere you go with the same tempo and gusto. Your smile enables you to keep winning people to your side. Today, you shall be overflowing with zeal and vigour. So, just divert your energy in the right direction, and properly expand your time by doing productive activities.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You will spend most of the day in self-introspection and in testing your capabilities. You will take all the needed steps to improve your professional proficiency. Your rare insight and gifted understanding of human nature will prepare you for leadership in the near future. Today, you should simply execute all your tasks. Do not waste your time and energy preparing a strategy. This is advisable because your plans may be impractical, and hence, you may not get the desired results.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Mental disturbances are likely to occur as the current astral alignment may lead to conflicts between you and your beloved. Today, you may not be smart in financial dealings. You will be spending money without thinking deeply about gains or returns. You need to keep your fists tight. Be very careful with your words. If you turn aggressive, just tone down a bit to control the situation. Small tasks will keep you engaged. Your primary objectives may get reshuffled.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. The achievements of the day may make you feel like you were born to succeed in life. Yes, you will be successful in whatever you do today, even if you don't try too hard for it. However, it's important that you at least take the initiative and not expect rewards to come for no reason. You will have to put in extra efforts to complete your routine tasks. This is a good day to expand your professional circle.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others, and you win admiration from all quarters. Today, you may face some health issues. In such situations, you need to give priority to your health, or else it may take a long time to regain peak fitness.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. It would be best to avoid taking up any risky ventures since today's astral configuration isn't favourable. At work, you may fear that you will be the one to get axed. You may turn indecisive in the second half. However, this is going to be a good day on the financial front. You will be able to spend money on yourself and your family members. Fortunately, you will also receive your desired financial benefits.