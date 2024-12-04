Horoscope: Leos Are Set To Reap Good Money Today | Astrological Predictions For Dec 4

Astrological predictions for December 4, 2024

Aries December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front today. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay calm and relaxed. It’s time to share your thoughts with your partner. Today is going to be an auspicious day on the financial front for you. If you are so inclined, you can make piles of money. The day favours launching big projects.

Taurus December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreements. You may even have to compromise on the same. It’s time to ward off the issues before things go sour. Today is not too favourable for you on the financial front. You may face serious troubles. You will realise that if it was not for the support from others, you might have been broke.

Gemini December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. Today, you are likely to be in a mood to flaunt your financial prowess, and towards that end will get yourself an image makeover. You may want to impress others by spending money like water.

Cancer December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as things happen only in due time. All you can do is wait for the good times to come your way. Stay patient when dealing with sensitive issues. Today you shall focus on your equations with your colleagues who can show you schemes to make money. If you need ready funds, loans will be sanctioned if you apply for them.

Leo December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You may play the role of a love guru for your beloved today. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and creatively express your love and the results will be encouraging. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you. You shall reap some good money from your hard work, and some friends will show you some lucrative projects. Your enthusiasm will keep you strong today.

Virgo December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You are likely to have a comfortable day on the personal front today. Therefore, you should keep all your worries aside. It’s time to go out on a date and spend a wonderful time with your loved one. You might make it an unforgettable journey. Today you may also be in a mood to refurbish your house. On the other hand, you may be willing to buy a new house or a new vehicle.

Libra December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. Today will be a rather uneventful day on the financial front for you. Things will neither go the negative way nor the positive way, and you will neither gain much nor lose much. It is, however, an auspicious day for internal meetings.

Scorpio December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. A hassle-free day is on the cards. You need to make sure that your relationship won’t go bitter. You should fill the heart of your partner with sweet words. In a nutshell, you need to think twice before you speak. You shall also be comfortable on the financial front today. You will be able to achieve your financial targets. Professionals will generate good money through hard work. The day demands diplomacy.

Sagittarius December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. A wonderful family reunion is on the cards and you will be full of energy. You are likely to welcome your friends and have a sweet time with your loved ones. Fun and romance will make you realize that there is no place like home. The temptation to go on a shopping spree will be very high today, and thus you are likely to overspend. Optimism and confidence will be your companions throughout the day.

Capricorn December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You will wish for a spiritual union with your partner. The meeting of the minds will be strong today. If you are spiritually inclined, this is the best time to take up a course in meditation or other spiritual practices. This will enable you to look at man and the universe in a larger cosmic perspective. You may feel like giving unwanted advice, opinions or suggestions to your co-workers.

Aquarius December 4, 2024: Wednesday The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. The best time is written in your luck today. Your love interest is likely to be in a good mood. You too seem to be strongly influenced by his/her company. Instead of raking your brains about whether you would be justified in making a certain purchase, just decide whether it is a necessary or an unnecessary expense and go ahead accordingly. It is a day to double your profits at the workplace today.

Pisces December 4, 2024: The Moon will be placed in Sagittarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. It is a positive day. However, you may have to sort out a few matters related to your relationship. You will succeed in striking a better level of understanding with your partner. Today, you will be very action-oriented. You will not run after money but you will run after work and money will follow. This is an ideal time to build or rebuild good rapport with your superiors.