Horoscope: Ideal Time For Capricorn To Invest In Spiritual Growth | Read Astrological Prediction For July 10

Astrological Predictions For July 10, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front today. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay calm and relaxed. It’s time to share your thoughts with your partner. Today is going to be an auspicious day on the financial front for you. If you are so inclined, you can make piles of money. The day favours launching big projects.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreements. You may even have to compromise on the same. It’s time to ward off the issues before things go sour. Today is not too favourable for you on the financial front. You may face serious troubles. You will realise that if it was not for the support from others, you might have been broke.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Difference of opinions may widen the gap in your relationship. Learn to respect the opinions of your beloved in case of arguments. However, things may turn better once you share responsibilities. In money matters you may invest in business or other activities to put up a good public image. Attention seeking attitude at office may go in vain. A good day for interactions with masses. Although, you may have an average day in professional matters.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. In love and relationships you may need to be more adjusting and forgiving. Compromise may be the key to maintain peace and harmony in the association. In money matters you may need to establish a good rapport with colleagues as they may recommend good financial schemes. Applying for a loan may materialize. Professionally you may remain focused which may speed up the workflow. In short, planning, execution and intuition may play an important role in taking a smart approach.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You may need to develop your interpersonal skills to maintain harmony in your love relationships. Things may move positively as you explore the unexplored side of your beloved’s emotions. Money matters may bring luck as an helping hand may get you on the right track to enhance your finances. On the work front you may get pumped for an active day. New opportunities to learn and adapt to situations may help you to exploit your creative inputs to get good results.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. A wonderful time with your beloved will make you feel much better. Your spouse will find the confidence in you and you will relate better with your loved one. On the financial front today, you are advised to do some strategic planning instead of taking any concrete steps as the stars are not in support of actions. You might also research the market scenario. You might face a conflict of thoughts. Being practical will help you out of this situation.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Romance may be at the peak as your beloved may match your emotional excitement. The day may be good for socializing as you may throw a party and enjoy with friends. There may be expenses related to communication as you may purchase gadgets such as a smartphone or tablet . However, interactions are crucial for success, and so investments related to equipments may pay off well. At the work front you are likely to analyze things from a different perspective which may bring desired results.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You are likely to be in trouble if you point out your partner's mistakes too often. It’s time to take precautions. You are advised to handle all the situations with utmost care. Those of you who work for yourselves, such as freelancers or businesspersons are going to have a field day on the financial front. Your new marketing strategies will bear rich rewards. To avoid conflicts, try not to be straight forward in the office.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A wonderful family reunion is on the cards and you will be full of energy. You are likely to welcome your friends and have a sweet time with your loved one. Fun and romance will make you realize that there is no place like home. The temptation to go on a shopping spree will be very high today, and thus you are likely to overspend. Optimism and confidence will be your companions throughout the day.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may have the let go attitude today. This will help you keep your emotional high tides in control. You may be busy enjoying entertaining activities with your sweetheart. This is an ideal time to invest money in some spiritual course. If you learn to meditate or if you join some cult, it will help you go deeper within. This will teach you the value of life. Routine work may seem bored and intellectual stress will keep you worried.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You need to think seriously about your relationship. You may have to give your partner his or her space. Compromise with your partner will be the challenge. However, a better understanding between the two of you will keep you safe. Think about money that you have on hand and then decide if you can afford to spend or not. If you meditate over the matter, it will be a waste of time. Face the reality, take decisions and move on!

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Ensure that your busy schedule does not let you sideline your love life. You may try to relate to your loved one. However, your dreamy thoughts may irritate your partner. Being emotional and practical will help you stay grounded and make your sweetheart feel easy. Today you shall be full of energy and hyper-active. You will not run after money but rather it will be the other way round. This is the ideal time to build a rapport with your superiors.