Horoscope: High Energy And Enthusiasm Drive Gemini’s Day | Read Astrological Predictions For June 8

Astrological Predictions For June 8, 2025

Aries: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo them all over again. Having trust in your partner would be the key to strengthening the bond. You may remain confused about what to prioritise. Though you work hard, you ought to take care of your health as well. The day is good for investing in making new friends, but not for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks; so maintain a fine distance from such things.

Taurus: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may tend to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. Today, you may be too exhausted due to workload and pressure. There is likely to be a big change in your spending perspective. You will now be more careful and judicious when it comes to spending money on day-to-day affairs. The technical workload will be tremendous today.

Gemini: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It's time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives. Your energy will be very high, and your aura will be good at attracting others towards you. In short, you will remain enthusiastic.

Cancer: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will contribute to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract. It's always important to go through the finer details of a deal before closing it. You may find the day to be tricky as your mind will be indecisive. In the evening, you will spend time entertaining your beloved. Having fun will be your motto.

Leo: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. An auspicious and favourable day awaits you. You will be able to complete all the tasks at work. You will be able to make beneficial changes at home. You will be able to buy new things for the home. Financial gains are possible. You may not be interested in going into details of money earned and money spent. This doesn’t mean that you have a laid-back attitude towards money, but this means that you are very busy.

Virgo: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A candid conversation with your beloved is on the radar today. Labour to complete tasks you've been putting off for a while. Although health does not look worrisome, the day doesn't indicate anything drastic. You will be happy with what you have been able to accumulate till date, and what you are likely to accumulate in the future will also look promising. This is going to add delight to your life. You may be very vocal at the office today.

Libra: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent negotiating, meeting, and interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of an investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. There won’t be any financial imbalance from any angle either.

Scorpio: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Endless ambitions and limitless energy; a day tailored to perfection. On the career front, you will be looking for some challenging activities. You will have more than enough vigour to tackle anything that work or academics can throw at you. You may also become a bit health-conscious and proactive. This may make you worry a bit about the near and distant future from a financial standpoint, but don’t worry, things will be back in control during the second half of the day.

Sagittarius: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may have many admirers swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them. However, friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them, cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together.

Capricorn: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. It's time to party, whether or not you have a reason for it. Friends and even acquaintances will be invited to take part in the celebrations; you will be all charged up to have a blast of a day. For those engaged in business, profits may come, but it won't be the result of the efforts you put in.

Aquarius: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Normally, it is you who delegates and calls the shots, but today, the situation will be different. You will be overloaded with work, and nobody will be able to share it with you. However, don't get disappointed as your hard work will be paid off very well. Your commitment and performance will motivate others to put their best foot forward. Because of your positive approach and logical abilities, you will excel.

Pisces: Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Your expenses are likely to soar, and you will need to draw a line between your needs and your desires if you are to keep them in check. There is a strong possibility that you will undergo a spiritual experience today. You may also pursue meditative techniques for your peace of mind. There will be less focus on your own needs, and you will be trying to fulfil other people’s needs.