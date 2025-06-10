Horoscope: Hectic Day Ahead For Leo; Stay Calm In Workplace Matters | Read Astrological Predictions For June 10

Astrological Predictions For June 10, 2025

Aries: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.

Taurus: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking, but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact.

Gemini: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. A new job is also likely, which will open a completely new chapter in your life. As the day begins, you shall have a positive mindset, which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Cancer: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. This is a favourable day for you in terms of your profession. Your seniors may be impressed with your working skills. But due to the workload, you may feel a bit stressed.

Leo: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. The day is likely going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid-back attitude towards money matters.

Virgo: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not to be too imposing on your partner, as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.

Libra: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your natural talents will be acknowledged and documented at work. This might prompt your equals to hold you up above the rest, and for your seniors to positively encourage you to scale greater heights. However, as always, be careful to make sure that success does not make you heady with arrogance.

Scorpio: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Socially, you enjoy being in limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You will be at your very best today as you will work with extreme dedication. While you work with full intensity, you should see to it that you keep the vengeful side in control. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today.

Sagittarius: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you are, you may find it irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. However, that's a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Though work may be demanding, spare some time for your loved one. You’re likely to feel very lazy in the first half of the day.

Capricorn: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. If you are an engineer, you will consider investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For athletes, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life.

Aquarius: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. Moreover, in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing your time will be the key to sustaining your relationship.

Pisces: The Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person whom you were close to long ago, and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time rekindling your childhood memories. Your work at the office will be praised, and this will motivate others. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory.