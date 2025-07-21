Horoscope: Harmony Through Diplomacy For Taurus Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 21

Astrological Predictions For July 21, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You may find yourself in a precarious position today. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time. Happiness will come your way later today as you will get rewards in tangible and intangible manner. Restlessness will reduce to a great extent and you will be able to focus better.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. It is the right time to cross those limits which were stopping you so far. Compromise on nothing. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you might feel a little blue and under the weather. You may harbour feelings of loneliness today. Your repressed emotions and yearnings, as well as your intellectual leanings, will likely come to the fore today. You may have to toil on this challenging day. But, if you expect immediate results, you shall get disappointed. You have tried your best, however the planets are less favourable. Just continue the good work - tomorrow will be better.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are likely to be at your inventive best today. You are likely to taste success, much to the delight of your colleagues at work and loved ones back home. However, experience counts, and if you are a beginner at something, you may face problems in your new venture. Emotions run deep and you may even burn a hole in your pocket by buying goodies to please your beloved lover. Moreover, your investigative tendencies will put you on a mission to solve technical quests.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Agreed that home is where the heart is. However, today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. Your loved one will give you the emotional support you need.

Virgo (August 24- September 22):The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Open the mind gates and let your imagination flow. At your creative best, you will pursue innovation and creativity today. Luck will be on your side and even those things that you took a risk on may lean your way. Your energy levels will be unusually high, and you will feel passionate about all that you undertake. Your romance will suddenly turn to never-ending lust today. Enjoy the day to your heart’s content.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It’s not a good day to target huge fiscal gains as stars are not in your favour. You may remain unenthusiastic at work as you may find yourself engaged in clearing pending tasks. You may feel you are bound to take responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your sense of humor may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Your easy-going nature will smoothen the road to a blissful relationship. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted. If you spend money behind strengthening your personal or professional relations, it will be an ideal investment for the day. But you need to be alert while performing routine tasks. Doing meditation daily will keep you calm.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You need to increase your tolerance power as you may have to face criticism from close ones. However, it is not feasible to please everyone around. You may just be happy doing basic favours for your loved ones. You won't sit idle today. Besides, you will also plan your work and day properly. If you want to work on your finances, you need to review your balance-sheet objectively and doing so will tell you where you stand.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. God helps those who help themselves; likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well today. If you're dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day, today. Your life partner will prove to be lucky for your success, so give them the credit they deserve. Today is a favourable day to think about some long term investments, however, stars are not in favor of you investing in property. Money may be spent behind leisure activities.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Bursting with new ideas, you want to make the world a better place! You will give your best in a team and will come up with great schemes and solutions. For quite some time, you have taxed yourself enough due to various tasks so now is the time to give yourself enough rest. Be careful while performing technical work. It is a day to rectify or sort out issues related to systems and software.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Home is where the hearth is, in which the troubles you need to deal with today are smouldering. Running away from your problems will simply have you out of breath; it would be wiser to take a stand and find solutions to petty conflicts without losing your perspective. Make no mountains out of molehills. This is an ideal time to take a call on matters related to money or take any decision that requires more logical thinking.