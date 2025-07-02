Horoscope: Hardwork Will Bring Rewards For Taurus Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 2

Astrological Predictions For July 2, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Your beloved or partner will be pleasantly shocked to find you energetic today. Your energy and enthusiasm might astonish them. Today, you shall be prone towards a practical approach towards financial matters. You may look forward to receiving some good news about your finances that will bring a smile to your face. This may boost your performance for your routine activities; hence feel free to take up more responsibilities. You will be able to perform very well at work.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Try to be very practical when you are handling issues related to your love life. You should try to see things in a realistic manner. However, in the process of maintaining peace, do not allow your love life to be ignored. Today is an auspicious day for you, and you may push your luck a bit more than usual. Off-loading some old stocks is likely to bring you some much-needed funds. You will need to be making more efforts today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your relatives and friends will afford you full co-operation. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilising your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are advised to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will attempt to reschedule your daily routine to be able to make the most of your day. While it is easy to make plans, implementing them and sticking to them depends on your own discipline and determination. It is time to clarify certain things to your beloved one, in order to attain more clarity in the relationship. This is the best day to introduce your loved one to your family, if you are unmarried. The day holds good prospects for you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Today is a day for introspection, and you will find yourself in a pensive mood. You are advised to search for the inner peace that you want. Stay calm to discover the hidden treasures within you. In the evening you will be glad to help someone who is in need of it.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Every day should have something special to keep life moving in an interesting way. This will be true today as well. Your conversational skills will surely add some spice in your relationship with your beloved. You are advised to figure out what to do in order to get back to peak fitness. You can also change your diet plan in order to remain healthy and fit. Also, it would help to not waste time on useless conversations.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. A creative thought or an innovative idea may spice up your routine work. Apparently, you may seem all worked up and disorganised, but actually, you may be quite systematic when it comes to your work. Keep the enthusiasm in you alive to make life happier.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Today, find yourself driving all your thoughts and actions towards your family. You will also spend some superb time with your dearies and discuss personal matters. People in good positions are likely to be very supportive to you and that will help earn more money today. If you are willing to make your work/business international, this is the right day. You will be aware of pending activities and that they have to be given high priority.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You are a bighearted person, and you love to help others in every possible way. However, people may take you for a ride. You may realise that if you had been extra careful, you could have stopped others from taking advantage of you.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. However, on the bright side, you are going to fulfil several social and official obligations today. You will be happy and will feel good about it as well. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much anticipated results. You should take criticism constructively. Also, while your focus will be on spending money, flow of income isn’t likely to be much. You may find yourself agreeing to what others feel and believe, be it home or office.