Horoscope: Good Day To Start A New Job For Leos | Read Astrological Predictions for Sept 3, 2024

Astrological predictions for September 3, 2024

Aries September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. If you have children, you'll likely spoil them today. After all, it's for days like these that you work hard. You will also complete pending assignments, and it's a productive day for those in medical professions and public services. You will have high energy today. However, you need to keep your 'fire' under check. You also need to control anger/aggression, stay composed and convert your energy into something positive by channelising it.

Taurus September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You will enjoy your responsibilities at the home front. People whom you trusted to watch your back might let you down today. Remember, what you sow is what you reap, so do not fall short of putting in the effort required to make something fruitful. Love life, on the other hand, will blossom. Even though you do not face any major health issues today you will have to be careful about your mental wellbeing.

Gemini September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Today, a strong emotional link with someone special may get established. So you will remain delighted and elated for most of the day. Still, some petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day. Diffuse tension with a light-hearted approach. You will tend to apprise your beloved about your work and plans since you strongly believe in shared values and shared approaches in life. Today looks pretty normal for money matters.

Cancer September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Today may not be a productive day for you. Though there may not be any major loss, you may feel a little lost and would like to be left alone. Your day will be marked by the absence of any major health issues but a very high level of sensitivity. So avoid being resistant towards things and be flexible and practical. You are advised to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes today, as they will give you stable returns.

Leo September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You will see some changes in your daily schedule today. It is a good day to start a new job or business activity. You will focus more attention on your personality today. You will try to improve yourself and bring your hidden talents to the fore. If you wish to propose to someone, do it today as the stars are in your favour. You will entertain a strong urge to accumulate more money to live life lavishly.

Virgo September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Today will be a pleasant day full of surprises and unexpected changes. However, you should avoid being impulsive today and try to analyze the situation before reacting to it. You are advised not to spend using your credit card but to use the amount from your savings. Money may be spent on health and medicines. A vehicle or house may also require repairing or some addition. Overall, try to be diplomatic today.

Libra September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Your personal life seems to take a backseat today. You are advised to try to strike a perfect balance between work and family. The more enthused you are, the better it will be for you. The chances of clinching a government tender or some other government work are quite good today. Your professional contacts will come in handy today. You are likely to extend your hands to those who need your help.

Scorpio September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Today promises to be a joy ride for your hidden gourmand side. Relish what you eat, and thank God for the good luck. Career-wise, however, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads. However, the good part about that is there shall be many paths to choose from. You may have to tackle a difficult situation in your relationship. You may have to listen to some criticism. Avoid taking up these things seriously..

Sagittarius September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. A spectacular day is in store for you, especially if you are an artist. Radio jockeys will be heard and cheered for. Television anchors will receive thundering applause and golden opportunities. Go ahead and seize the day! Positive vibes have surrounded you today and you will feel great about everything around you. You will stay content with everything and will exhibit very good presentation skills. No health problems are foreseen.

Capricorn September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You have projected yourself as a confused individual. You may tend to remain in a double mind. However, today, you'll come up with a very specific plan that will surprise many of the people around you. Be clear about what you want to do in life and how you want your life to be and make sincere efforts to achieve it. A difficult day at work may also affect your personal life. Time management will be an issue.

Aquarius September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your love and affection will undoubtedly pay off and come back to you in more ways than one. However, you need to avoid conflicts with your partner. You may have to face some disagreement but you need to know ways to get out of the troubles. Sorting out the problems would be appreciated by your sweetheart rather than avoiding the issue. You can tackle challenging situations on the financial front very easily as you have a logical mind.

Pisces September 3, 2024: The Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Your spiritual and religious streak comes to the fore. You will likely visit a place of worship to soothe your troubled soul. Meditative techniques may also be resorted to in your quest for peace and calm. You will be eager to quickly finish your work so that you can rush home and spend as much time as possible with your beloved. You will be compromising and adjusting in your personal life.