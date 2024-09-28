Horoscope: Good Day For Aries For Relationship Move | Read Astrological Predictions for Sept 29

Astrological predictions for September 29, 2024

Aries September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence regarding the same must be avoided.

Taurus September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people whom you have differences with. In relationship matters, you need to be aware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding your personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People around you may or may not comment, but they will notice you. The day ensures smoother sailing today. Stay positive and try to maintain a good rapport with colleagues and friends as they can support you. You need to avoid making any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money.

Cancer September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation. Even though you’re unlikely to face major health issues today, your day is marked by a very high level of sensitivity. Maintain a practical approach towards everything and don't overreact.

Leo September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Today you shall make health your number one priority. You will do wise to chart out some sort of workout regime for yourself and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it. Being in good health and humour today, you can handle many things. You will perform very well at the workplace. However, your anger may heighten, if not careful which can take away a lot of energy. You are blessed with the right use of energy today.

Virgo September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You will be faced with serious financial problems today. Later in the evening, you might accomplish some short-term goals. Some vital business agreements will end your day in high spirits. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical of their feelings. Emotions are a matter of heart and not mind. You should analyze the situation before reacting to it. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford.

Libra September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others' mistakes while turning a blind eye to your shortcomings. You will be able to develop a sense of belonging. You will maintain good relations with people around you. You will feel very connected with the people resulting in a sense of satisfaction. Besides, you will strike a balance between work and your personal life.

Scorpio September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your sixth sense would work wonders today. Trust your instincts and work accordingly. When the pressure of work mounts on you, take a break and unwind with the help of soft music. You will prove your abilities at work. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good about yourself. You will be very enthusiastic today and will be able to finish off many pending activities. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, and power.

Sagittarius September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Some of you may be lucky to fall in love today, while some of you may also find yourself in an argument with a loved one that ought to have been avoided. You will face no health problems. You will be feeling good with everything around you. Positive vibes will surround you. You will be able to present yourself well in front of others and will devote more time to your family as well.

Capricorn September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue. Unlike many others who waste life running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. However, that does not, by any means, imply that you aren't ambitious. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land in a major problem. You should try to do something that boosts your confidence.

Aquarius September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Today, you will wish there were two of you! You are deluged with unfinished work, and even doubling up efforts will not seem enough. It's your boss you are worried about. You are in a mood to experiment with something new today. Today is very balanced in case of financial matters. You will not be spending much nor you will be gaining much. You will just try to maintain the status quo and carry on smoothly.

Pisces September 29, 2024: Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You have been neglecting your health of late, a fact which is hammered home by your ill-fitting trousers today! So, while you ignored the adage of prevention is better than cure, you could still make a stitch in time to save nine! You have to be particularly patient at home to avoid any conflict. Commitment is necessary to keep the romance alive. You may face a high level of sensitivity coupled with stress today. You need to be careful.