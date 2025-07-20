Horoscope: Geminis, Day For You To Control Your Temper | Read Astrological Prediction For July 20

Astrological Predictions For July 20, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. On the personal front, establishing a spiritual connection with your soulmate will be your prime task. Today your attention will be focused on your efforts to make financial gains. The more efforts you invest, the greater the gains would be both in the short-term and long-term. You will also be broadminded and philosophical today and tend to advise people. Consequently, you may lack the attention to details. You are advised to be quite calculative today.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. The emotional attachment you share with your partner will rekindle the romance in life. You will get all kinds of supports from your spouse. You will be happy about all that you have been able to achieve so far. Your financial acumen will be very strong in the second half of the day, so make the best of it. You are likely to lose confidence and will be confused at the start of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. On the love front, things may move smoothly as you may please your beloved by having fun and enjoyable moments together. There may be favorable times in the early part of the day as you may see gains and positive changes on the financial front. At the office, colleagues may help you in acquiring gains through teamwork. However, you may need to be careful with your words and control your temper to make things work smoothly.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You will win your sweetheart being caring, nurturing and sensitive. It will eventually add harmony to your love life. Financial gains are indicated during the second half of the day. Business transactions will go off smoothly. If you are into freelancing, you will be able to invest your time very productively. Luck will support you in the second half. You are advised to be slow and steady during meetings. Your efficiency level will zoom today.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Keeping a promise will be a good idea to bring yourself closer to your loved one. Speculative activities will fetch good profits today, but play only for the short term. Long term speculative activities may not prove to be very gainful for you today. You will happily progress at the work front. You may even get an appreciation for the job well executed today. With the cosmos in your favour, success is bound to come your way easily.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Play the perfect host in the evening so as to surprise your guests. Eventually, it will boost your social recognition and prestige and will bring a smile on the face of your loved one. You need to remain positive that your luck will improve in the future, as you may be struggling now. Later today, things will start looking up and fortune will favour you. Just give a break to your restless energies today.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. An external aura may bring positivity in your outlook towards life. It may help to redesign your lifestyle. The early part of the day may bring monetary gains. However, make sure you don't get too emotional about them, though they may dominate your subconscious mind. There may be discipline at the office as juniors get to work. However, you may need to supervise if anything goes out of place. Make sure your colleagues have a helping hand when they need you the most.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Love life may take a back seat. It may get necessary to exercise patience and not rush into things. Monetarily there may be times when you may be deeply engrossed in thoughts about repayment of debts and routine expenses. Office professionals may be determined to finish off pending assignments in a jiffy. You may brim with confidence and make no delay in putting across your views to your seniors and colleagues. You are likely to accomplish an important project today.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Love may engulf you to the extent that you may rush to hug your beloved after a day at work. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts and feelings with your partner. Some natives may try a hand at speculative activities during the first half of the day. Excessive cash inflows may make you feel at ease, however, you may tend to overspend. On the professional front, you may deal with issues related to data entry. There may be interactions with important people outside the organization.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may have a blissful time with your sweetheart. Introduce your partner to your friends and make them feel special to join the group. In the early part of the day, you are likely to get calculative about money matters. However, future planning may only bring transient happiness. You may be more than satisfied on the work front as happiness may prevail. An excellently conducted meeting at the office may imbibe you with renewed confidence. You may set an example for your teammates.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You may not be in a romantic mood after a long day’s work. Learn to get balanced with your partner. Financially you may not think about various aspects, comforts, and luxuries, however, these thoughts may just be inconsistent. At the work front, your brain may operate faster than a computer and it may be the right time for you to learn new software skills. A day to chill out as you may go for long-distance plans or calls.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Do the best and leave the rest! Be confident in articulating your feelings to spice up your love life. Today you may turn fortunate in money matters as income may flow from expected as well as unexpected sources. Luck may favor you as you may seriously think about your financial stability. Although it may not be the same in professional matters as you may slow down on activities. Meeting deadlines may get imperative. Learn to prioritize your work and stay alert in completing your tasks.