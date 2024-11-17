Horoscope: Geminis! Avoid Overspending, Focus On Emotional Balance | Read Astrological Prediction For Nov 17

Astrological predictions for November 17, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You are uptight about what is yours and today, you are even less keen on sharing. This possessiveness may have to do with a certain 'someone'. Matters regarding love are going forward intensely, and your marital life will blossom. Take care of your partner. The day is likely to offer you rewards in a tangible and intangible manner. There will be less restlessness, more happiness and more sense of accomplishment. Today is an auspicious day for money matters.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Your vision today will have a hue of green as you will draw to money like a fly to sweets. Taste the power of money with fortune as the monkey on your back. You may buy a pendant or a necklace today, and your haggling skills will save you from being swindled. You will get imaginative and apply out-of-the-box approaches to cheer up your darling. You will realise the value of good health and work on those lines today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Today may not be very meaningful and productive for you, though you will get to spend plenty of quality time with yourself in the afternoon, which may not necessarily be to your liking. By evening, you may feel a little extra sensitive. You may spend money on non-essential things. Your day at the work front may be a little challenging. It would be wise to deal with such situations with a calm head.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You are likely to be at your inventive best today. You are likely to taste success, much to the delight of your colleagues at work and loved ones back home. However, experience counts, and if you are a beginner at something, you may face problems in your new venture. Emotions run deep and you may even burn a hole in your pocket by buying goodies to please your beloved lover. Moreover, your investigative tendencies will put you on a mission to solve technical quests.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Agreed that home is where the heart is. However, today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. Your loved one will give you the emotional support you need.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Open the mind gates and let your imagination flow. At your creative best, you will pursue innovation and creativity today. Luck will be on your side and even those things that you took a risk on may lean your way. Your energy levels will be unusually high, and you will feel passionate about all that you undertake. Your romance will suddenly turn to never-ending lust today. Enjoy the day to your heart’s content.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. There is a very strong possibility of major improvements in your public standing and image today. However, it all depends so much upon your personal character, and, therefore, you must guard it zealously, even with your own life. Those who seek to malign or dent your reputation will be disappointed. You may prefer to enjoy a hush-hush evening with your soulmate at the end of a stressful day. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what you have.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Today, there may come situations which may test your patience. However, it would be wise to sit and sort out all the differences with your colleagues or family members or your partner. Being loyal and committed in love will bring your partner closer to you. Criticism can make you feel low and down. But, criticizing others can also impact your energy in an adverse manner. This is a favourable day to invest some money in informal business parties or meetings.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You need to increase your tolerance power as you may have to face criticism from close ones. However, it is not feasible to please everyone around. You may just be happy doing basic favours for your loved ones. You won't sit idle today. Besides, you will also plan your work and day properly. If you want to work on your finances, you need to review your balance sheet objectively and doing so will tell you where you stand.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. The most intimidating of ventures can prove successful if fortune favours you; you will be fortunate today. Those of you dealing in stocks and shares can expect a profitable day ahead, but don't forget to give credit to your spouse; it will be their luck working wonders for you. You will feel confident with your loved one. Your understanding of your limitations would be good so you will be practical about things and will not stretch yourself beyond your limits.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You are advised to make a simple change in your routine, and things will work out superbly. You also get recognition and rewards for past achievements. However, that does not mean you become complacent. Get going, as hard work is still the surest way to salvation! Cosmic undercurrents reveal that issues will engross your domestic affairs. Sorting out issues with your beloved can help you create a lasting relationship. The day demands you to strike a perfect balance in life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Calmness will be second nature to you, and wisdom will ooze from your pores. Communal harmony is something dear to your heart, and your amenability will see you achieve it. You may not give adequate time to your loved one. Avoid being inflexible as you may end up hurting near and dear ones. Listen to your sweetheart as it may sort out some important issues. Today you won't think just from the heart but will also use your mind and logic.