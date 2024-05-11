Horoscope: Focus On Earning More Money For Aries | Read Astrological Predictions For May 11

Astrological predictions for May 11, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your intellectual talk may evoke carnal desires in your partner, and the evening may end with a steamy interlude. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall, but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Today's astral configuration gives you a good chance to perform well with softwares. Though you will keep up your natural speed to finish tasks, you may not reach the desired conclusion.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Spending a quiet evening with your darling will rejuvenate your senses, so just soak in the good times. You will be getting an opportunity to earn money through dual sources today. Your stability and security oriented mind will try to grab both or multiple opportunities. Today's planetary alignment gives extra boost to your vocal chords. In fact, your excellent communication skills will make sure that all your work is done in a jiffy. Even important meetings will be fruitful.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You tend to be a multi-tasker tonight to surprise your lover. While watching a romantic movie, you might be cooking with your sweetheart, dancing together or simply indulging in laughter and fun. On the financial front today you shall not quite be sure of yourself. You will want to increase your earnings, but will have no clue as to how to go about doing it. Since you are overflowing with energy today, you will be raring to juggle many projects.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. The torrential downpour of love in your personal life will soothe your frayed nerves and create a perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today and will blow your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets. Your earnings, though, will not grow commensurately. You may spend a lot of time and energy on tasks that are not on your priority list.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You need to take a backseat as you may like to boss your sweetheart. Today you shall not be able to find any fault with your financial situation. You have enough funds to take care of your routine necessities, and also you will be able to save for emergencies. There is a chance today that you may try to help your colleague but fail to find a solution. You may get a chance to talk to a senior for help.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Be in a compromising position with your lover today. You may not solve emotional problems. You must compromise on issues that lead to an amicable solution. If you use your intelligence, talents and opportunities around you, you shall definitely be able to do something to earn an extra buck today. Put your marketing skills to the best use. Career is the top priority for you now. Anything that doesn’t add value to your current profile will not interest you today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Today your efforts are unlikely to bear any fruits on the financial front, so you are advised to rely on some of your close confidants to boost your finances, and hope that your luck is good. If you've been disgruntled with your boss about your salary, today is the good day to walk into the lion's den and demand a fair share. Just do it politely, and you will succeed because luck is on your side.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. A fantastic evening is on the cards tonight. Be ready to get bowled when you meet your partner today, as he or she will surprise you with either a new outfit or a chic haircut. You'll be so enchanted you'll follow your loved one like a puppy! Dissatisfaction with your financial situation will cause you great concern today, and you are likely to feel that you are not earning nearly enough to justify the immense potential that you possess.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Giving daily commitment to your partner’s needs will give you a harmonious love life. Generosity will be your second name today, and you shall be eager to blow your money on your close friends and family members. However, when it comes to spending on yourself, you shall not be too keen. Today, you might be flooded with pending work and feel frustrated. You will be blessed with the right spirit to achieve your targets.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Being circumspect will also help you in your love life. Don't let the cacophony of clashes disturb your harmonious relationship. This is a favourable day to apply for bank loans or personal loans but before you apply, please ensure that you are aware of your exact needs. You need to rework your day to day needs. There'll be a race in the office today to be in the boss' good books. You should gear up for cut-throat competition at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You may be ready to experiment something different with your loved one. In terms of finances, if your heart says that this is the right investment, don’t think twice. The day is also very favourable for selling out property that you own or selling an old vehicle or any other electronic item. Since you'll be suffering constant mood swings today, your concerted effort at meeting deadlines will go unnoticed. Instead, your superior will demand that you handle more tasks than one.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Today you are passionate and energetic. Your desire to meet your loved one will be so strong you may overstep the speed limit. This is an ideal day to do research on a house or vehicle to buy but a final decision can be taken at a later stage. The day is good for surfing and speculating but not for buying. Today's celestial energies make you enterprising enough to accomplish your tasks without experiencing any problems.