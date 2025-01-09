Horoscope: Emotional Sensitivity & Unexpected Expenses Mark The Day For Taurus | Read Astrological Prediction For January 9

Astrological predictions for January 9, 2025

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Go with the flow. At least where relationships are concerned. You can be your assertive self some other time. Overflowing with energy, you should utilise your time to ponder about the tasks you want to begin today. Lend your helping hand to the needy, but take care that you do not overexert yourself. Today you are likely to be hasty in financial matters. This is a perfect day to launch new projects or work on new tasks.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 12th house. This is one of those dreadful days when you could be unduly touchy and short-tempered. Don't go around getting into fights and quarrels with anyone who seems unfriendly or ill-mannered. You will only end up spoiling some healthy relationships. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 11th house. Compromise is the keyword in your love life. When you learn to sacrifice, everything will get changed. You may suddenly feel like taking the initiative to make a friend feel happy. Well, your cheerfulness will rarely be off but you are advised not to expect much in return. A good day to schedule maintenance activities. This is the time you need to be alert while coordinating all your activities. You need to focus on pending work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Try to be diplomatic in handling matters related to the heart. However, you may have to learn some new things from your partner so stay romantically updated. Financially you may generate more money. A willingness to put in efforts to earn more may bring good long-term results. On the work front, situations may get challenging as you may juggle different tasks. Ensure you get all your tasks accomplished effectively. Nonetheless, you are likely to gain better results as things may gradually fall into place.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You will pay more attention to the younger members of the family. You will guide the children in improving their daily schedule. Your health will be very good and if you don't want to get tired, stay positive about things. The day indicates that you will be able to maintain your lifestyle with the help of money and there won’t be any compromise in the same. At the same time, your drive to earn more money may be active.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You may feel that nobody knows your soulmate better than you and thus like to tease or appreciate him/her in order to build a sweet relationship. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, this is a passing phase, and things will soon be okay. You are likely to set your own standards and deadlines. You may make a new routine and take responsibility to finish it on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Today, you will enjoy a little bit of work and pleasure. However, even with an increase in responsibilities, you must not expect a rise in pay anytime soon. Rechecking the current working status will help you develop a systematic routine. Your day will be full of social interactions and communication with people. As this will consume a lot of energy, you are likely to get stressed. Try Yoga or other spiritual practices to stay calm.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You need to avoid being critical of your beloved’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword for maintaining a long-term relationship. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more effort into your tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity. Sometimes, you may not be happy with the outcome of your tasks which is likely to make you a bit frustrated. Maintain a positive outlook and ignore things that are disappointing.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 5th house. You may get emotional support from your beloved as you spend some good times together. It may be the right moment to chill out and bask in romantic bliss. A strong desire to go on a leisure trip may not be enough as you may need to work out your finances to avoid overspending. Possessing amazing creative energy may urge you to hone your professional skills. But make sure you shoulder responsibilities within your capacity lest you may have to regret when things don't fall in place.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 4th house. Things will be smooth on the love front. There may not be any travelling but you are likely to have a comfortable time at home. You will support your sweetheart in domestic activities. Today is a favourable day to spend your money on antics and other interior decoration items to beautify your home. You may order home delivery of your meals. You are likely to start work later and be able to finish all the tasks on time.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse today. Though you may not be flush with funds today, it is not entirely a dry day either. Your desire to pile up more finances will be high but you should plan your income first. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 2nd house. Your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Things will look up after two days or so. On the health front, the cosmos may not be in your favour. The workload may be heavy and cause anxiety. Put in all your efforts to complete the tasks within the predetermined time limits.