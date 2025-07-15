Horoscope: Domestic Issues May Resolve Peacefully For Pisces Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 15

Astrological Predictions For July 15, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Romantic relationships may be blooming. Your pretty, charming, and playful appearance will attract your beloved and you will become the most desirable tonight. On the other hand, today, you will be handling money intelligently. Friend’s guidelines about investments or about financial planning, can be very useful. On the whole, the day looks progressive and profitable. You will be in good health today and you will enjoy the day mainly on account of your good health.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Though you don't seem to be giving full attention to your sweetheart, you will make sure that you don't hurt him/her. Things may go wrong in the relationship but you need to keep patience. It would help to transform the negative feelings into a positive state of mind. Today could be a somewhat stressed day due to important work. However, it’s going to go well and will contribute to your financial progress.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. It is a wonderful day to spend with family and loved one on the personal front. This seems to be a favorable day from a health point of view. You'll make more progress on the professional front. Today you shall be brimming with new ideas but putting them into practice is another thing. You will tend to enjoy life whole-heartedly, perhaps by going on a long road-trip, or going to an expensive massage spa.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are in a mood to get appreciation from your partner. Even a brief conversation with your partner will satiate you. Managing emotional stability with your partner will not be so difficult once you will get emotional support. You may feel dim and tired today. Achieving targets may get difficult. There are a few possibilities of an argument with a close friend. Hence it is advisable to be polite and wait for a better day.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your partner seems to dominate your thoughts. Love life will be quite smooth sailing once you express your ideas and opinions. You may suggest your mate ways to improve your relationship. Avoid stress from affecting your health. Focus more on finishing the pending task now. You may find hurdles in taking decisions at the work, try to be firm with your decisions. You might come across a proposal to start a partnership business, but you may not be too keen on it.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Love life may remain uneventful as your partner may not exhibit interest in your intellectual conversations. Look out for ways to ensure a happy relationship. Finances may need to be handled well as expenses may shoot up. Prioritize your needs to keep a check on your savings. Professionals may find it hard to manage daily affairs. You may need to take help from a colleague for the same. Learn to get flexible and open up with others to understand things from their viewpoint.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You may have a wonderful time with your loved ones. Your efforts to make them feel proud about you may only be possible if you learn to make adjustments. You may be financially well placed. Refrain from selling your investments though they may command a good value. The professional front may remain stable as you may explore new resources and hold a strong urge to accumulate extensive knowledge. You may remain in a cheerful mood as you spread your positivity all around.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You may have an energizing day as your sweetheart may bring some goodies for you and your loved ones. Emotional support from your partner may be indicated. As the day may be hectic on the domestic and professional front you may not be able to pay attention towards your finances. Despite getting innovative ideas you may not be able to implement them due to low energy levels. However, you may focus on planning and get your team ready for assignments.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You may share a special bonding with your partner as you explore new things about each other. Fun and freedom may draw you closer as you remain happy and energetic. Traveling may be predicted. Although it may weigh on your pocket, you may be able to grab some good clients. Important tasks may keep you busy at the workplace. Multitasks may make you feel tired by the end of the day. Books may be the best option to get over the day’s exhaustion.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Sweet times with a beloved may be indicated. Stress may take a back seat as you may be in no mood to spoil happy moments with your partner. You may share responsibilities that may pave the way for a long term association. Present financial deals may bring hope for good future returns. Nonetheless, past investments may propel you to get into new ones. Teamwork may bring projects to a successful completion. Your intelligence may help you get through all your problems.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Self grooming may help you to woo your partner. However, learn to control your demanding attitude. Investments may be the core issue as it may get necessary for you to work on financial planning. Pay heed to an expert’s advice on how to invest your savings. At the workplace you may strive to look good as well as give your best at tasks that may require a lot of logical and analytical approach. Although you may maintain a smooth working procedure even if it takes time.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. A forgiving nature may help you in your relationships. Domestic issues may resolve peacefully. It may be easy for you to maintain long term relationships. The time may be ideal to plan a vacation. You may have no reason to worry about expenses as a good financial status may take control of the situation. At the workplace you may need to get patient as good things take time. However, you may need to refrain from impulsive decision making.