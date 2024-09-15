Horoscope: Cancerians To Find Joy in Ordinary Today | Read Astrological Predictions for September 15

Astrological predictions for September 15, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your relationship with your partner may remain stretched. Your expectations may not match your beloved. This is the time you can save yourself from disputes. Sorting out personal issues will give you peace of mind and you will keep sweet relations with your partner. This is a good time to invest more money in your business, rather than just worrying about it. If you want to expand, investment would be necessary. On the whole, it’s more about work and less about money today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. This is one of those ordinary days that, somehow, do not turn out too well. Unexpected expenses that could totally upset your budget cannot be ruled out. There will be positive changes in your thinking, because of which you will also see many positive changes in your life. Fortune is in your favour so you will win over your financial crisis today! Some new projects may also come your way. You will be happy with the way your destiny is heading.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Today, you will have a tendency to remain possessive about your personal belongings. An unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. However, remember, there is hope when there is life. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. Even though you may find it hard to garner financial help, you will manage to sail through and overcome your obstacles. Staying in a positive mindset will aid you in everything you do.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. You are advised to remain objective about things, rather than taking things to heart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Some promises are like whispers in the wind never meant to be realised. Today holds something similar, in that you shall be so close and yet so far from what you desire most. You are advised to be a generous winner and a graceful loser. Remember, every day is not Sunday; also, you cannot win each time. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep one’s life stress-free. A tight schedule will keep you on your toes today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Your love life and work will both go hand in hand. This is the right time to strengthen the emotional bond with your partner. The day is going to remain in your favour as far as finances are concerned. If you have invested money in mutual funds, equity markets or speculative activities, today you are going to get good returns. The right time to go for some research and development

Libra (September 23-October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today will be beneficial for you when it comes to transactions with the government. It is more than likely that public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements lined up for their efforts. Some stress in the relationship may disturb you. Managing emotional stress will be a challenge today. All you have to do is, act prudently. Today you will be very cautious regarding financial matters. No major health issue is foreseen.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Your business associates will emerge as intangible assets for you today. You will probably start off an innovative joint venture without any doubt or indecision. Hard work and enthusiasm are always a good combination for achieving success. Your skill and business sense will bring you positive feedback from your seniors. You may spend money on home improvement. You are likely to seek the truth behind all matters, specifically to philosophical quests.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Tempers will fly today. Rein in your anger with the leash of control and restraint. However, the buck will stop somewhere! When it does, dig your feet in and battle the crunch situation. You won’t mind giving personal loans today and you won’t be much worried about the recovery or early returns. People will respect you for your approach towards money matters. Make the most of this aspect and continue to garner love and respect.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your outstanding intellectual ability will not only yield exciting results for you but will also help your close associates who will have progressed a great deal in their careers because of your valuable advice. Scores of problems may come your way, but you will have nothing to worry about. The emotional attachment with your beloved will remain stable even if you give him/her no time. It will be a very good day for you from a health point of view.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios. As your luck is not much in your favour, you should review your financial strength before spending. You may be dealing with a lot of pending work and trying to rectify the mistakes today. You may feel less energetic. It’s better not to expect your subordinates to support you today. Be extra careful while handling difficulties. Make sure all the stress doesn't affect your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Your love life won’t go boring at least today since you may plan to spend some emotional moments with your partner who will try to woo you. People will appreciate your financial performance. If you are in business, this is a good time to improve networking. Friends and colleagues will appreciate you, which may lead to financial gains. Your work at the office will be appreciated and it will inspire your workmates.