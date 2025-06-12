Horoscope: Aries To Scorpio: Unleashing Positive Energy and Opportunities | Read Astrological Predictions For June 12

Astrological Predictions For June 12, 2025

Aries

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay cool and relax. Today you will be able to complete many of your tasks as you will be in good mood and health. Towards the second half of the day, you may consider starting a new venture, perhaps your own business. If you are already in business, you might try to spread your wings. You may make new progress on the career front. Your suggestions will be welcomed.

Taurus

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreement. Healthwise also the day is not in your favour. You might not be able to complete the tasks on hand. You may feel tired easily. On the monetary front, this day will be auspicious. The dark clouds will begin to clear out and by evening you shall have a lot of clarity in your mind about generating more money. You may have to stick to your responsibilities as you can't sideline serious matters just because you are not in the mood.

Gemini

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You are likely to pay attention to your life partner and he/she seems to be pleased with all the attention you give him/her today. You might want to buy expensive clothes to impress. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You are advised to not let any complexities reign your mind. You need to stay away from any disagreements with your beloved. Try to please your lover with something funny and interesting. You have a chance to have some pre-approved loans to your bank account. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and you need to make your own judgement.

Leo

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front. Therefore, it is a lucky day to propose to someone. Today, guidelines of some financial advisors will help you a great deal about handling your money. Alternatively, you yourself will do research on the subject of investing money. You are confident in your approach and able to complete the tasks with confidence. You may have high expectations from your colleagues.

Virgo

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. You will be concerned about the requirements of your beloved. Your sympathetic attitude will please your sweetheart. Today, rather than taking ‘action’, you should invest some time behind research activity. You may realize that it is necessary to work harder to take your career forward from where you are, hence you may try to put in more effort.

Libra

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. A smooth sailing is expected on the relationship front. You may want to discover the romantic side of your sweetheart. Because of your balanced approach towards everything, financial matters will remain in your control. You will find yourself quite eloquent today. Expect yourself to be at your creative best. Your ideas will earn appreciation from your superiors since these are expected to achieve goals. Being intuitive and spontaneous today will help you handle everything appropriately.

Scorpio

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You will enjoy your relationship with your loved one. You may be an intense lover, but having unfair expectations from your partner may lead to disappointment. In order to be happy, be realistic in what you seek. If you are a freelancer, you will get good new projects. If you are in business, your marketing will result in good business which will bring in a large amount of money. You should keep important decisions pending today. Wait for the right time.

Sagittarius

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. A wise and intellectual conversation with your sweetheart may turn your relationship positive. You are likely to be strongly influenced by your partner when you come across a new subject. If you are able to gain self-control, you will remain happier financially. If you lose control over impulses, you may end up spending a good sum and may not have much left in your account. Your energy will be the source of inspiration today.

Capricorn

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You may not wish to waste time on worthless pursuits but you may be forced to deal with a few mundane activities at work. Besides, you might also have to get some petty problems solved. However, your hard work will be valued and you will be benefited in a few days. You will not be in a position to complete all your tasks which will generate stress. You may try Yoga or meditation.

Aquarius

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Your independence will keep you detached from your sweetheart. To be on the safer side, handle your partner’s emotions with maximum care. Today, your time and energy will be invested more in thinking rather than action. This will not help generate money but will open doors to many dimensions that you should be aware of. You may be loaded with some new responsibilities today. You should not refrain yourself from taking them up as it will benefit your career progress.

Pisces

Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You are likely to find peace and solace today. You may remain unhappy unless you sit beside your sweetheart after the busy hours and share some sweet words. You are advised to take this day very seriously and you must invest time, energy and money only behind activities that seem productive. Activities that eat up too much time, will not be on your agenda today. You may be in a mood to work on the basics of all issues.